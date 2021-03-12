So if you don't know, the Raspberry Pi is a sort of do-it-yourself mini computer. You start with the Raspberry Pi motherboard and add other things to it, including cases, and RAM, and microSD cards for storage. Most of the time, you get a starter kit that includes a lot of that stuff. But the joy of building it is that you can do pretty much anything you want. Most notably, these systems are used as retro gaming machines similar to the NES Classic or PlayStation Classic machines that were so popular a couple years ago. Of course, if you really want to get creative you can use them to do a whole lot of stuff, including robotics or teaching computer science or any number of other things. The only limit is your... imagination!