A Raspberry Pi is a sensitive electronic device. We tend to forget that when we're making all sorts of things or even just making lights blink, but it's a computer and subject to the same dangers as any other computer. Putting it inside a case is a must! Here are a few of the top recommended cases to put your Raspberry Pi 3 B+ in to keep things from shorting out.
Active cooling
Miuzei Rapsberry Pi 3 Model B+ CaseStaff pick
Your Raspberry Pi can get hot when you're playing games or streaming HD video. This case from Miuzei was built to keep things cool, even if you've put your entire setup under the TV or inside a media cabinet.
Heat Sink
Flirc Raspberry Pi Case
The Flirc Raspberry Pi case not only looks good but is a great heatsink, too. Built from solid aluminum with its own thermal pad integrated, this case is an excellent supplemental cooling solution.
Crystal clear
KuGi PC protective case
If you want an inexpensive option that still protects your Raspberry Pi and looks great, this crystal clear case from KuGi fits the bill. It even comes with two heatsinks should you need them!
Things just got serious
iUniker Raspberry Pi Cluster Case
If you're working on a project that needs multiple Raspberry Pi boards, this 4-stack cluster case from iUniker supports the new 3 B+, and it comes with heat sinks and a cooling fan. That's hardcore.
The OG
Raspberry Pi Foundation Case
This Raspberry Pi case was designed by the Raspberry Pi foundation to fit the exact specifications of the Pi 3 B+. It's solid, easy to assemble and the red/white look is a nice touch.
Lego!
Building Block Compatible SmartiPi case
You can build your own case out of Lego bricks, but this kit from SmartPi also includes a Raspberry Pi Camera case and a GoPro mount. That takes a Lego enclosure to the next level.
No Frills
Sunfounder ABS case
Sunfounder has been making quality Raspberry Pi accessories for years, and its no-frills ABS case protects without trying too hard to do anything else.
Princess in another castle
Kintaro Super Kuma 9000
If you're building a retro-gaming console with your Raspberry Pi, you need the right case. This SNES-inspired case from Kintaro is the right case and fits your raspberry Pi perfectly.
All-in-one
Neego Case with official 7-inch Raspberry Pi LCD
The Raspberry Pi Foundation makes a 7-inch LCD designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+, and you'll find it in the box with this all-in-one case from Neego. Includes everything you need plus a high-demand power supply.
As you can see, there is a case for your Raspberry Pi that completes the look of any project. Keeping things protected might be the primary goal, but you can't deny the appeal of having things look great, too! I'm partial to the Miuzei Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Case because I like knowing active cooling is there if I need it. And if I don't, I can omit it by unplugging one wire.
No matter what you're looking for, one of these cases should fit right in.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.