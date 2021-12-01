Best Raspberry Pi camera 2022

The problem with a lot of the best Raspberry Pi kits is that while you'll find a lot of the essentials, you'll miss out on the best Raspberry Pi camera. Camera modules are available for the Raspberry Pi, or you could even grab a plug-and-play USB webcam to juice up your mini-PC adding even more versatility. But after you find a new camera, make sure you grab one of the best Raspberry Pi 4 SD cards, so you have enough storage for your footage.

Add a view with the best Raspberry Pi camera

Video capture is very well supported on the Raspberry Pi, and with two USB ports, it's simple to plug something like the Aluratek AWC02F in and be up and running. You'll also find plenty of software that lets you grab video or stills as well as use the camera for video conferencing through Skype or Google Hangouts. The adjustable design and simple setup make it an easy choice if you're in the market for the best webcam for your PC, Mac, or Chromebook.

With a USB connection, it will work with almost any computer, and there's no need for external power or software scripting to get it going. If you need a camera for any project or just to round out your Raspberry PI PC build, it's a perfect choice.

However, if you want to get a Raspberry Pi camera module with a unique case, then the MakerFocus Pi 4B Camera with Holder is the way to go. This camera offers a 75-degree FoV, while being compatible with every Raspberry Pi model including the Pi 2B+ and even the Pi Zero. Plus, this MakerFocus camera will automatically switch between day vision and night vision, so you don't have to do anything extra.