Best Raspberry Pi camera 2022
By Jerry Hildenbrand , Andrew Myrick published
The problem with a lot of the best Raspberry Pi kits is that while you'll find a lot of the essentials, you'll miss out on the best Raspberry Pi camera. Camera modules are available for the Raspberry Pi, or you could even grab a plug-and-play USB webcam to juice up your mini-PC adding even more versatility. But after you find a new camera, make sure you grab one of the best Raspberry Pi 4 SD cards, so you have enough storage for your footage.
Aluratek AWC02F 1080p USB Webcam
This USB webcam from Aluratek is plug-and-play for the Raspberry Pi and can take record videos in 1080p at 30FPS. The design makes it easy to adjust the angle that the camera is facing you with ease. Plus, the AWC02F features fast autofocus, so the subject is never blurry, even if it's close to the camera or moving around.
MakerFocus Pi 4B Camera with Holder
Perhaps the best part about this MakerFocus Pi 4B camera isn't the fact that it includes a clear acrylic case. Instead, it's the fact that you can use this with just about every Raspberry Pi Model out there, including the Pi Zero and Pi Zero W. The camera itself records 1080p video thanks to the 8MP sensor, while including two LED spotlights and an automatic switching filter.
Arducam 5MP Camera for Raspberry Pi
This 5-megapixel camera board works exactly like the official version but also works with the Raspberry Pi 4. This fixed focus lens can record video at 1080p while offering a still picture resolution of 2592x1944. Plus, this is natively compatible with your Raspberry Pi, so you can just plug and record.
Arducam 1/4 Inch 5 Megapixels Sensor Mini Camera Module
Don't let the tiny size fool you — this camera module takes great HD video and will fit anywhere. It's perfect for surveillance thanks to its 1080p video resolution and built-in IR filter. However, owners of the Raspberry Pi Zero will have to look elsewhere as this module is not compatible.
Waveshare Raspberry Pi Infrared Camera Module
Thanks to the dedicated 8MP IMX219 infrared sensor, this Waveshare Module is perfect for keeping an eye on your home at night. It also works with just about every Raspberry Pi model, including Pi Zero, and going up to the new Pi 4. The only catch is that you'll need to get a separate cable if you plan on using this module with the Pi Zero or Pi Zero W.
NexiGo USB Web Camera
The NexiGo USB Web Camera may not be super flashy, but that's just fine when it's being used with the Raspberry Pi. This camera offers a plug-and-play interface, without the need for annoying software just to get things working.
MakerFocus Raspberry Pi Camera Module 8MP
This module from MakerFocus features a 160-degree, wide-angle lens, capable of taking 8MP pictures. But the fun doesn't stop there, as you can record up to 1080p video at 30FPS or 720p video at 60FPS. Before getting this up and running, you will need to get the V2 PCB to work with your Raspberry Pi.
Dorhea for Raspberry Pi 4 B 3 B+ Camera Module
The Dorhea Automatic IR-cut sensor will automatically switch between day mode and night mode, so you don't have to do it manually. It can take a 5MP (2592x1944) picture and recording video at 1080p or 720p and up to 60FPS. The included CSI interface provides a higher bandwidth so that your pictures and videos are crystal clear.
Oliver Night Vision Fisheye Module
Those looking for a solid night vision camera won't be disappointed with the Oliver Night Vision Module. This camera works with just about every Raspberry Pi model and provides a 5MP sensor capable of recording 1080p at 30fps, or you can just use it for high-resolution pictures.
Add a view with the best Raspberry Pi camera
Video capture is very well supported on the Raspberry Pi, and with two USB ports, it's simple to plug something like the Aluratek AWC02F in and be up and running. You'll also find plenty of software that lets you grab video or stills as well as use the camera for video conferencing through Skype or Google Hangouts. The adjustable design and simple setup make it an easy choice if you're in the market for the best webcam for your PC, Mac, or Chromebook.
With a USB connection, it will work with almost any computer, and there's no need for external power or software scripting to get it going. If you need a camera for any project or just to round out your Raspberry PI PC build, it's a perfect choice.
However, if you want to get a Raspberry Pi camera module with a unique case, then the MakerFocus Pi 4B Camera with Holder is the way to go. This camera offers a 75-degree FoV, while being compatible with every Raspberry Pi model including the Pi 2B+ and even the Pi Zero. Plus, this MakerFocus camera will automatically switch between day vision and night vision, so you don't have to do anything extra.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.