Best Privacy Apps for Android

Most people use the term privacy app and VPN (a virtual private network) interchangeably, and while these programs give you a wide range of tools like data encryption, secure browsing, and location shields, there are other programs out there that also give you ways to secure your Android phone. Bitdefender Mobile Security is the best because it has most of the privacy tools you need in one app including a VPN, safe browsing, and remote locating and locking of your device.

Bitdefender is my top pick for virus protection on both computers and mobile dvices, and part of its package is 200Mbps of daily VPN encryption. This isn't a lot, but it is enough to keep what you're doing in apps or online private from internet snoops. It also has safe browsing that not only keeps your online browser history from being tracked, but also warns of dangerous websites before you access them, stops malicious downloads, and blocks phishing schemes. Bitdefender includes a personal firewall, which is a good tool to have while connected to public hotspots. It does take up more resources than other privacy apps, so it will cause slightly more slowdown of your device compared to other solutions. But it won't be enough to cause any real headaches. Another security tool included with Bitdefender Mobile Security is remote location. This helps track down your phone if it is ever lost or stolen. You can also use this remote access tool to lock down apps or wipe all personal information from your phone so it can't be compromised.

Comes with a firewall

Blocks phishing schemes

Remote location and app lock

Included VPN Cons: Higher use of resources

Data limits

Best VPN App: Hotspot Shield

The biggest reason to use a privacy app on your Android is to keep your personal information safe while connected to public hotspots. This is where you're most vulnerable to hackers and snoops. Hotspot Shield is a VPN app that automatically enables when your device is turned on and keeps your mobile information private so it can't be tracked and your devices won't be hacked. Whatever you do online is kept confidential, so you won't be bothered by spyware or adware that likes to create personal ads based on the items you've bought or searched for. Hotspot Shield uses AES 256-bit encryption, which is the highest code available and used by the U.S. military and banks to secure sensitive digital information. This privacy app doesn't work to secure individual apps, which is okay since your whole device is shielded once the privacy app is enabled. However, it does interfere with streaming apps, like Hulu and Disney+. You can work around this and watch these streaming services through a web browser rather than the mobile app.

Designed for use with public Wi-Fi

Secure encryption Cons: No direct app protection

Does interfere with some streaming apps

Best Safe Browser App: Tor Browser

This browser covers your tracks as you search and browse online. It doesn't shield you quite in the same way as a VPN does, but it does keep ads at bay and wipes cookies away each time you leave a website. The Tor Browser makes it difficult for adware to figure out your history to create targeted ads based on what you've searched for or bought online. All Tor users look the same from the backend. While you are in the Tor Browser app, you can't take screenshots of what you're looking at. This is just another layer of security to ensure your personal information is kept safe. While Tor is a good tool for securing your privacy, it has a reputation for allowing its app to be used for illegal purposes, such as accessing restricted regional websites. I don't condone illegal behavior, but if you just need safe browsing then Tor Browser is a good choice.

Clears cookies automatically

Hides browser history

Free to use Cons: Often used for illegal purposes

Can't take screenshots

Best Password Manager App: Dashlane

This app places all your passwords and login credentials into a secured app that makes it more difficult for keyloggers and other internet snoops to swipe them as you log into online accounts. Dashlane uses a single, main password to secure all the individual passwords, so if the app is penetrated, only this one password is compromised and not the others (it's difficult for hackers to figure out that this password is to a password manager app and not to your online account). As you set up a Dashlane account, it will let you know if your password is good or not. And it will help you update passwords to online accounts and make sure they are difficult to figure out. There is a desktop version of Dashlane, too, that works with browsers on your computers. You can sync the app and your desktop programs together so if one updates a password the other is automatically updated, too. There isn't much more than this app does than secure information. It doesn't stop malware or spyware or adware from watching your online movement or infecting your computer. However, for the purpose of keeping personal and confidential information secure, Dashlane is the best.

Syncs with the desktop version

Helps strengthen passwords

Free to use Cons: No other security features

Best Ad Blocker App: Ghostery

This ad blocking app gives you a safe browser that looks, feels, and acts just like Google Chrome. However, it blocks popup ads from interrupting your browsing. For every site you visit Ghostery gives you a rundown of how many ads it's blocked. On top of blocking annoying ads, Ghostery also blocks internet trackers or adware that is designed to swipe your browser history and use it to create targeted ads made especially for you. Ghostery will also automatically block adult sites, too. On the main page of this browser, Ghostery lists your top-visited sites so you can quickly link to them. And I've found the Ghostery safe browser much faster at loading pages and navigating between sites compared to Google Chrome. It's worth noting, however, that this app doesn't recognize phishing schemes or stop malicious downloads coming in from online, so you will be to be extra vigilant when you click on or install an antivirus program to help with these potential threats.

Removes internet trackers

Can automatically block adult websites

Fast browsing Cons: No malware protection

Best Encryption App: Folder Lock

As I've tested encryption software over the years, I've always been impressed with how quick and secure Folder Lock works. This program sends important data through its programs and scrambles it so your files can't be swiped by snoops or ransomware. Folder Lock uses an AES-256-bit key algorithm, which is the most secure code available and the one used by financial institutions and militaries to encrypt and secure their data. It's also fast. In my tests of encryption program, Folder Lock encrypted 123MB of data in less than six seconds and compressed the file down to 97% of its original size. All encrypted documents are secured with a password you set up. You can choose to encrypt a vault where all encrypted data is stored, or password protect each individual file. Because Folder Lock is so secure, it doesn't have any way to recover lost or forgotten passwords. This means you will need to have a good memory or have a secure place to jot down or remember your passwords so important documents aren't lost.

File shredder included

Compresses encrypted folders Cons: No password recovery

Best Device Locator App: Google Find My Device

Find Device by Google is a handy tool for locating a phone or tablet that has been lost or stolen. It pings your device to find out where it is. If the device isn't on, Find Device will still show you the last pace is was used before it died or was turned off. This information is still helpful when tracking down a lost phone. In order to use this app, you will need to create a Google account so that Find Device can tap into the Google Map resources. While looking for your phone, Find Device shows a message on the lost phone mentioning that you're looking for it. This isn't helpful if the device is stolen but can be if it is simply lost and found by someone. Once you phone is located, you can use the app to place a help message on the lock screen that includes you address or phone number. That way if it is pickup by someone, they can more easily find you to return it. However, Find Device doesn't have any better options for securing a stolen device. You can't wipe sensitive data, or remotely lock down apps. You can't change the password of your phone or wipe personal information off it.

Can be used even when device is off

Shows current battery life Cons: Notifies thieves

Can't remotely change passwords

Have to create a Google account