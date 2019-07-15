The built-in TV speakers found on most modern TVs these days just aren't that good, but getting a big sound system is expensive, and if you live in a small place, impractical. A good soundbar will not only provide you better sound than your TV speakers but is also a lot cheaper than a home theater system. Amazon Prime Day has terrific deals on soundbars and here are our favorites!

Built-in subwoofers: WoHome 2.1 Sound Bar

Staff Favorite

This 80W tube of sound is one of the loudest cheap soundbars we've seen. It has two built-in subwoofers — eliminating the need for a separate sub — and with Bluetooth, AUX, Optical, and RCA connections, you can hook it up to almost anything!

$94 (was $110) at Amazon

HDMI input: BlitzWolf Sound Bar

This 60W soundbar is packing six speakers inside the 36-inch rectangle. It will automatically turn on and off with your TV and can connect via HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical, and AUX inputs! Plus, it even has three different smart viewing modes, including news, movies, and music.

$100 (was $110) at Amazon

Wall-mountable: TENKER Sound Bar

Coming in at 37-inches long, the TENKER Sound Bar has four speakers inside that pump out a lot of sound. It has a Bluetooth range of 33-feet, RCA, AUX, and Optical inputs, and its even wall-mountable, so you can always find the perfect place for it!

$60 (was $70) at Amazon

Compact design: TaoTronics Sound Bar

The TaoTronics soundbar delivers big sound for only being 34-inches long, making it easy to fit on any TV stand or entertainment unit. With Bluetooth compatibility to allow you to stream your favorite audio from practically any device and the ability to use Optical, RCA, or AUX inputs, it works perfectly with any TV!

$80 (was $90) at Amazon

Separate Subwoofer: WoHome 2.1 Sound Bar and Sub

If you prefer to hear and feel the bass, this 2.1 system from WoHome is perfect. With four 15W speakers in the bar and a wired 60W standalone subwoofer, this package is guaranteed to make your TV sound better!

$100 (was $110) at Amazon

Cables included: FULOXTECH Sound Bar

The FULOXTECH soundbar comes with four different connection options — Bluetooth, RCA, AUX, and Optical, making it easy to use with any TV and any device. Plus, this soundbar even comes with all the cables included, so you don't need to spend extra money to hook it up!

$70 (was $80) at Amazon

Soundbars are awesome!

Soundbars are an inexpensive way to upgrade the sound of your TV immediately, and they are great if you live in a small space!

The WoHome 2.1 Sound Bar is a great way to not only improve your sound but also get a decent amount of bass without needing a separate subwoofer. With two subwoofers built right into the bar, it's going to offer you a more powerful low-end sound than a typical soundbar. Plus, it's an 80W system in total, meaning when you crank the volume, you'll feel it!

If you're simply looking for the cheapest deal of the day, the TENKER Sound Bar is the lowest price. It can be wall-mounted, and its Bluetooth capability makes it a great little speaker for anyone looking to upgrade their sound and not spend too much money!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

