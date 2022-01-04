Best Prebuilt PCs for Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Link Android Central 2022

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset you can buy right now. While you can play a lot of VR games natively on the device, there's the option to unlock hundreds of AAA games by connecting it to a PC via the Oculus Link cable. The best part is that you can easily find prebuilt gaming machines that will let you unlock the full potential of your Quest 2. So without further ado, here are the best prebuilt PCs for the Oculus Quest 2.

Best Overall: CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme

Best Value: Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

Also Great: iBUYPOWER Element MR 9320

Ultimate Gaming Machine: Alienware Aurora R11

Modern Design: HP Omen 30L 1. CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme: Best Overall Buying a prebuilt PC removes the hassle of picking out and assembling a machine on your own, and in a few instances — like the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme — you'll even end up saving money. The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme is one of those deals that is too good to be true, with the machine offering everything you're looking for in a high-end gaming PC at an unmatched value. This gaming PC features AMD's third-gen Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, which has eight cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.6GHz, and boosts of up to 4.4GHz. Although AMD released the Ryzen 5000 series at the end of last year, the 3700X continues to be a standout choice, particularly for gaming. But the main highlight here is that the machine comes with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. I reviewed the card when it came out last year and found it to be the ideal option in the RTX 30 series. It delivers outstanding performance and value, and delivers lag-free gaming at 1440p and 4K resolutions. Basically, you can play any VR game currently available without any issues. And if you need to upgrade to a new video card four or five years down the line, you can do so easily. The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme also wins out in other areas. You get a 1TB solid-state drive (SSD) as standard, Wi-Fi ac connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet ports, 16GB of RAM, eight USB ports, and Windows 10 is installed out of the box. The design isn't too bad either; the machine uses an NZXT case and there are plenty of RGB fans included in the package. I wasn't able to find another prebuilt gaming machine that had the RTX 3070 for anywhere close to $1,550. The value that you are getting here is unbeatable. It would actually cost you more to pick up the individual parts and assemble a machine. Pros: Includes NVIDIA's RTX 3070

Unmatched value

Ryzen 7 3700X is still going strong

16GB of RAM as standard

Huge 1TB SSD Cons: Limited availability

Best Overall CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme A truly outstanding gaming machine This gaming PC offers a Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA's amazing RTX 3070 — all for an incredible value. $1,550 at Best Buy

2. Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: Best Value

Lenovo's Legion gaming sub-brand has rolled out a lot of exciting products over the last two years, and the Legion Tower 5i is one of its best showings yet. This VR-ready machine has the hardware you're looking for, and the best part is that it doesn't cost too much money. This particular version of the Legion Tower 5i offers an Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10700 chipset, which is one of the best you'll find in this category. There's also 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD along with a 1TB hard drive, and the highlight is that the machine features an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super. The video card launched at the end of 2019 and is a decent mid-range solution. It should be adequate for most VR titles, and you should have zero issues when playing games on your Oculus Quest 2 when connected to this machine. Elsewhere, you'll find Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet, and eight USB ports. There's nothing really missing here, and if I had to find flaws, there are no front-facing USB-C ports. The design is more muted than some of the other options in this category, and that could be a positive if you're not keen on overt RGB lighting. And another benefit how you can easily upgrade the internal hardware down the line. For what you're paying, you are getting a solid gaming PC. Pros: Features the GeForce GTX 1660 Super GPU

Powered by Intel's latest chipset

Stellar overall value

16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD Cons: No USB-C ports at the front

Just 256GB SSD installed

Design might be too simple

Best Value Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Get your game on The Legion Tower 5i offers the hardware you're looking for — including a great video card — in an affordable package. $1,000 at Best Buy

3. iBUYPOWER Element MR 9320: Also Great

Boutique vendor iBUYPOWER has been making gaming PCs for over two decades, and it clearly knows what it's doing in this segment. The Element MR 9320 has exciting innards in the form of Intel's 10th Gen Core i7-10700F, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD with a 1TB hard drive, Wi-Fi ac connectivity, and six USB ports. If a lot of that looks familiar, it's because the Element MR 9320 is nearly identical to the Legion Tower 5i in terms of the hardware. Its main differentiator is that it is packing an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, a beefier video card than the GTX 1660. That's the main reason why it costs $200 more than what Lenovo is offering. The Element MR 9320 also looks good thanks to the RGB fans. The case itself looks elegant, and the side glass lets you show off the design. And when you need to, you can easily switch out the hardware if you're interested in upgrading the video card or other parts. Overall, you are getting a fantastic machine for VR gaming, and if you want to maximize value, this is a great choice. Pros: Features the GTX 1660 Ti

Powered by Intel's latest chipset

Great value

16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD Cons: Misses out on USB-C

Slightly more expensive than our value pick

Just 256GB SSD installed

Also Great iBUYPOWER Element MR 9320 All the RGB lighting you could ask for The Element MR 9320 combines robust hardware with dynamic RGB lighting and a GTX 1660 Ti, leading to a great VR gaming machine. $1,288 at Amazon

4. Alienware Aurora R11: Ultimate Gaming Machine

Want the best prebuilt gaming machine money can buy today? You'll need to take a look at the Alienware Aurora R11. Alienware has a storied history in gaming, and the R11 delivers outstanding hardware while steering clear of most mainstream design trends. You won't find flashy RGB lights or glass side panels here, but the R11 manages to look great nonetheless. Of course, it's the hardware under the hood that makes the R11 a true beast. The machine features Intel's 10th Gen Core i7-10700F, an eight-core 16-thread chipset that goes up to 5.1GHz. It has 16GB of RAM clocked at 2999MHz, a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD along with a 1TB hard drive, 15 USB ports in total — six USB 2.0 and nine USB 3.0 — and you even get a mouse and keyboard bundled with the package. The differentiator for the Aurora R11 is the GeForce RTX 3080, NVIDIA's 4K behemoth. When I reviewed the video card last year, it was immediately clear that NVIDIA set a new standard for 4K gaming. If you need a machine that will play the latest games without any issues for several years, the RTX 3080 is the ideal choice. As for VR gaming, the RTX 3080 handles anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. What makes the R11 stand out is that it uses liquid cooling to ensure the thermals are managed effectively, and the elegant design combined with the hardware on offer makes this one of the best gaming machines in the market today. I would've liked to see Alienware offer 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD as standard, but that's not the case. You are paying a premium for the Alienware brand here, but that doesn't make the hardware any less exciting. Pros: Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Features Intel's Core i7-10700F

Elegant design with liquid cooling

16GB of RAM as standard

15 USB ports in total Cons: You're paying a premium for the brand

Only 512GB SSD

Ultimate Gaming Machine Alienware Aurora R11 The standard for gaming The Alienware Aurora R11 has a beastly RTX 3080 along with all the hardware you need to play the latest games without any issues. $2,998 at Amazon

$2,640 at Dell

5. HP Omen 30L: Modern Design

If you're looking for a VR-ready machine with a sleek design and powerful hardware, you'll love what the HP Omen 30L has to offer. The case has an elegant design with a single fan at the bottom, and it doesn't take up too much room. The case lighting is easily customizable, and the Omen 30L is one of the best-looking designs you'll find in this segment. As for the hardware itself, this particular configuration of the Omen 30L features the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. The third-gen CPU delivers stellar performance for gaming in 2022, and you should have no issues whatsoever. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is also an excellent choice in this category, with the video card delivering much better performance than the GTX 1660 or 1660 Ti. Essentially, this machine will handle any VR game you throw at it with ease. There's 16GB of RAM as standard, and you get a 256GB SSD in addition to a 1TB hard drive. Considering the rest of the hardware, I would have liked to see at least a 512GB SSD in the Omen 30L, but you can always add a secondary SSD down the road. Like all the prebuilt machines on this list, you can always switch out the internal hardware if you're looking to upgrade the video card or other hardware, making the Omen 30L a solid overall option. Pros: Sleek design

Features the GeForce RTX 2060

16GB of RAM as standard

Eight USB ports in total Cons: Just 256GB SSD installed

Modern Design HP Omen 30L Reliability you can count on The Omen 30L has exciting hardware in a sleek form factor, making it a standout option in this category. $1,250 at Best Buy

Unlock a new tier of VR gaming with these prebuilt rigs