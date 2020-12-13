Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G Android Central 2020

So you just got a Pixel 4a 5G. Congrats! You've got one of the best Android phones around, and now you have to keep it safe with a case. Wallet cases can be particularly useful if you only need to carry a couple of cards at a time — whether you offset the rest of your cards with Google Pay or you're simply living that minimalist carry life.

What's the best Pixel 4a 5G wallet case?

If you're looking to ditch your wallet entirely, a wallet case for your phone is one of the most convenient solutions. Use Google Pay to store your most-used cards, like store-specific credit cards and loyalty cards, then tuck your ID and a backup debit or credit card into a wallet case like the Vena vCommute — a protective TPU case with a sleek design, a kickstand, and space for two cards (maybe even three if you have a particularly thin card like a MTA pass).

You can take an even further step towards leaving your wallet behind with the Simicoo flip case, which makes some sacrifices in build materials in order to offer you twice as many card slots and earpiece speaker cutouts for making phone calls with the flip cover closed. Both ends of the pricing spectrums have great options to choose from, but if wallet cases aren't your thing, there are loads of other Pixel 4a 5G cases.