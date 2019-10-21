I write about and research a metric crapton of phone cases each year, and there is one case type that I absolutely positively despise, even more than those floaty confetti abominations: expensive cases. Overpaying for a phone case is something no one wants to do, especially for a phone they just spent hundreds and hundreds of dollars on. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL aren't as popular as, say, the Galaxy S10, but there are still plenty of affordable options available for your brand new Pixel.

Pixel 4

Affordable and awesome

There are many affordable cases out there to choose, but few seem entirely and completely more improved than their more expensive cousins. That makes the Ciel by Cyrill Pattern Collection a delightful rarity, as essentially it's a Spigen Liquid Crystal with a fun geometric flair, which is even more awesome when we remember that Spigen isn't doing a Glitter version of the Liquid Crystal for the Pixel 4.

If you want a more sturdy case, the LeYi Defender offers protection for the back, the front — thanks to the included screen protectors — and your hands, because the ring phone grip can help you avoid dropping your phone and help avoid joint fatigue trying to reach all the way to the top of the screen. Phone grips run $10 by themselves, so getting one with your case is a nice twofer!

If you're willing to go up to $11, grab the leader of our best Pixel 4 cases, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. The texture is excellent and it's still sleek and sophisticated.

Pixel 4 XL

Protect your Pixel for less

The larger Pixel 4 has options aplenty without breaking the bank, but it's especially nice to see name-brand options like the Spigen Liquid Crystal available under $10. Spigen's cases are top quality — and regularly lead our case roundups because of that enduring quality — and the Liquid Crystal is the one I love best.

The Tudia Merge Series is one of the best Pixel 4 XL cases with a classic look and affordable price, allowing you to keep your Pixel 4 XL pristine from day one for years to come. It's heavy duty without being super bulky, and there are both subtle and bold color options available.

