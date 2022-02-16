Best phone armbands for running Android Central 2022
When you're a dedicated runner, having the right accessories can make or break your workout experience. With exciting new changes such as the release of Android 12, who wants to leave their phone behind? If you're searching for the best phone armband for running, we've got you covered. No matter what type of phone you have, you'll be able to find a product that offers the protection you need. While you're at it, check out our roundup of the best headphones for runners, too!
Want an affordable armband that's made of premium-grade quality materials? This phone armband from TRIBE Fitness is the perfect solution. Its no-slip design, plus its weatherproof and water-resistant technology protects your phone from rain and sweat. There's also a reflective strip to ensure safe running at nighttime. All of these reasons make it one of the best phone armbands for running.
This water-resistant armband from Trianium is designed with a lot of sizes in mind. Not only can it accommodate arms up to 14 inches around, but it can also work with popular case brands like Otterbox and LifeProof. The stretch-resistant neoprene material easily bends, twist, and folds without becoming warped. You'll be protected against water and sweat, too.
You don't want a flimsy armband that's going to slide around during your workout. The Armpocket Mega i-40 armband is crafted with memory foam padding that's resistant to slippage. The bamboo rayon backing is naturally moisture-wicking, so sweat will never be an issue. The interior storage can also hold keys, credit cards, and money.
If you're tired of attempting to navigate your touchscreen through a film, you'll appreciate this unique option from LifeProof. You'll be able to mount your phone directly onto the LIFEACTÍV armband with a click, thanks to the innovative QuickMount technology. The sleek, low-profile design will never weigh you down during your runs.
When you're seeking an armband with a secure grip that won't bounce or slide around, the Tune Belt Armband is an excellent option. The clever design features no openings that touch the skin, so you always stay dry. It has a soft cushion that maintains a secure grip without feeling too tight. You can move freely during your run without worry.
Perhaps you're looking for the least bulky option possible. If so, check out the E Tronic Edge phone armband for running. This lightweight sleeve is made of quick-drying nylon and spandex that's very breathable. It's available in numerous sizes and can accommodate any phone. It's large enough to store other items, like your keys, wallet, and so on.
Are you tired of phone armbands that are difficult to use? You'll love this 360° rotatable option from newppon! This is the best phone armband for running when you need maximum flexibility. You don't have to remove your phone case, either! The sure-grip design prevents your phone from slipping or dropping during workouts.
TRIBE Water Resistant Phone Armband
Quality is never a concern with this water-resistant phone armband from TRIBE Fitness. Your phone will always remain in place regardless of how hard you're working out. You'll love having full protection while still having convenient access to your phone's touchscreen and headphone jack. At 8.66 x 6.3 x 0.59 inches, it can fit even the largest phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S21.
The extra-plush adjustable elastic band allows you to achieve the perfect fit. It can flex, twist, and bend without losing its original shape. The armband itself is made from high-quality Polyurethane and features a blend of Lycra and Neoprene for maximum comfort while still keeping your phone safe.
Trianium Water Resistant Phone Armband
If you didn't think that "one size fits all" was possible with a phone armband, think again. Trianium has designed its armband to fit all types of phones and their respective cases at an ample size of 8.5 x 4.3 x 0.8 inches. As far as your arm goes, this model can accommodate biceps up to 14 inches around.
This armband allows you to use your phone to activate a stopwatch, switch playlists, or answer a call with full touchscreen functionality. However, it won't be able to read your fingerprint when the phone is inside. You'll still enjoy some bonus features with this armband. It's not only resistant to sweat and water but also has a hidden compartment that will store your house key while you exercise.
Armpocket Mega i-40 Armband
When you want an armband that promises unmatched comfort but will still keep your phone protected, look no further than the Armpocket Mega i-40. It can fit phones and cases that are up to 6.5" high due to its size of 6.5 x 3.5 x 0.75 inches.
You'll never have to leave anything behind, thanks to multiple built-in storage compartments. It also has reflective edges that keep you visible when you're running outdoors. The adjustable vented straps won't slip, and they're available in small, medium, and large lengths. Your touchscreen will remain highly responsive in this armband. Comfort and quality matter, which is why this armband is crafted with natural bamboo and memory foam padding for a soft, cozy feel.
LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Armband with QuickMount
Some people don't want to be bothered with trying to navigate their touchscreen through a filmy material. Don't be intimidated by this LifeProof armband, which is probably a bit different than what you're used to seeing. It's a great choice if you already own a LifeProof case for your phone, but it will also work with other cases. Since there is no plastic sleeve to deal with, it can easily accommodate various phones and cases up to 7.7 inches in size.
Your purchase includes the LIFEACTÍV armband, QuickMount adaptor, and step-by-step installation instructions. You'll be able to choose whether you mount your phone in a landscape or portrait position. This is the perfect hands-free experience for running, swimming, training, and more. All it takes is a click to mount it and a twist to remove it.
Tune Belt Model AB90 Armband
This particular model from Tune Belt works with many different phones, both with or without a separate case, given its size of 7 x 6 x 0.7 inches. Fortunately, Tune Belt is one of those brands that offer multiple armbands for all the different types of phones out there.
In addition to offering a reliable sweat-resistant design that prevents moisture from ever coming into contact with your skin, this armband is also highly durable. You can feel confident that the Tune Belt AB90 will stabilize your device and keep it secure without feeling too tight around your arm. Speaking of which, this armband is easily adjustable and can accommodate biceps 9"-16."
E Tronic Edge Phone Armband Sleeve
Aside from being extremely lightweight, the E Tronic Edge phone armband sleeve is also great for accommodating various phone sizes up to seven inches and arm sizes thanks to the stretchy spandex material. If you're not on the Bluetooth train yet, you'll appreciate that this armband has two headphone holes so you can listen to music while running.
In addition to functionality, this product is also focused on comfort. The premium fabric is made of a blend of nylon and spandex. It comes in four different sizes, all of which offer a snug fit that will keep your phone secure while you're exercising. You can choose from an array of color options for your armband sleeve, including black, blue, gray, neon, pink, and more.
newppon 360° Rotatable Running Phone Armband
One of the most frustrating things about some phone armbands is not seeing your screen properly. When it's propped on your arm in a fixed position, you won't be able to glance down and see who texted you or what time it is. Fortunately, the newppon 360° rotatable running phone armband changes that.
Not only will it be easy for you to see and use your phone, but this armband also allows you to keep your phone in its case. You'll never have to worry about accidental drops thanks to the patch of non-slip silicone beads on the back of the panel for extra security. Other useful features include a hidden key holder, earphone cord management, and a perforated strap for maximum breathability. It can even accommodate a device up to 7.9 inches, so you could bring a small tablet along if you really wanted to.
