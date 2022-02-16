Quality is never a concern with this water-resistant phone armband from TRIBE Fitness. Your phone will always remain in place regardless of how hard you're working out. You'll love having full protection while still having convenient access to your phone's touchscreen and headphone jack. At 8.66 x 6.3 x 0.59 inches, it can fit even the largest phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S21. The extra-plush adjustable elastic band allows you to achieve the perfect fit. It can flex, twist, and bend without losing its original shape. The armband itself is made from high-quality Polyurethane and features a blend of Lycra and Neoprene for maximum comfort while still keeping your phone safe. Trianium Water Resistant Phone Armband

If you didn't think that "one size fits all" was possible with a phone armband, think again. Trianium has designed its armband to fit all types of phones and their respective cases at an ample size of 8.5 x 4.3 x 0.8 inches. As far as your arm goes, this model can accommodate biceps up to 14 inches around. This armband allows you to use your phone to activate a stopwatch, switch playlists, or answer a call with full touchscreen functionality. However, it won't be able to read your fingerprint when the phone is inside. You'll still enjoy some bonus features with this armband. It's not only resistant to sweat and water but also has a hidden compartment that will store your house key while you exercise. Armpocket Mega i-40 Armband

When you want an armband that promises unmatched comfort but will still keep your phone protected, look no further than the Armpocket Mega i-40. It can fit phones and cases that are up to 6.5" high due to its size of 6.5 x 3.5 x 0.75 inches. You'll never have to leave anything behind, thanks to multiple built-in storage compartments. It also has reflective edges that keep you visible when you're running outdoors. The adjustable vented straps won't slip, and they're available in small, medium, and large lengths. Your touchscreen will remain highly responsive in this armband. Comfort and quality matter, which is why this armband is crafted with natural bamboo and memory foam padding for a soft, cozy feel. LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Armband with QuickMount

Some people don't want to be bothered with trying to navigate their touchscreen through a filmy material. Don't be intimidated by this LifeProof armband, which is probably a bit different than what you're used to seeing. It's a great choice if you already own a LifeProof case for your phone, but it will also work with other cases. Since there is no plastic sleeve to deal with, it can easily accommodate various phones and cases up to 7.7 inches in size. Your purchase includes the LIFEACTÍV armband, QuickMount adaptor, and step-by-step installation instructions. You'll be able to choose whether you mount your phone in a landscape or portrait position. This is the perfect hands-free experience for running, swimming, training, and more. All it takes is a click to mount it and a twist to remove it. Tune Belt Model AB90 Armband

This particular model from Tune Belt works with many different phones, both with or without a separate case, given its size of 7 x 6 x 0.7 inches. Fortunately, Tune Belt is one of those brands that offer multiple armbands for all the different types of phones out there. In addition to offering a reliable sweat-resistant design that prevents moisture from ever coming into contact with your skin, this armband is also highly durable. You can feel confident that the Tune Belt AB90 will stabilize your device and keep it secure without feeling too tight around your arm. Speaking of which, this armband is easily adjustable and can accommodate biceps 9"-16." E Tronic Edge Phone Armband Sleeve

Aside from being extremely lightweight, the E Tronic Edge phone armband sleeve is also great for accommodating various phone sizes up to seven inches and arm sizes thanks to the stretchy spandex material. If you're not on the Bluetooth train yet, you'll appreciate that this armband has two headphone holes so you can listen to music while running. In addition to functionality, this product is also focused on comfort. The premium fabric is made of a blend of nylon and spandex. It comes in four different sizes, all of which offer a snug fit that will keep your phone secure while you're exercising. You can choose from an array of color options for your armband sleeve, including black, blue, gray, neon, pink, and more. newppon 360° Rotatable Running Phone Armband

One of the most frustrating things about some phone armbands is not seeing your screen properly. When it's propped on your arm in a fixed position, you won't be able to glance down and see who texted you or what time it is. Fortunately, the newppon 360° rotatable running phone armband changes that. Not only will it be easy for you to see and use your phone, but this armband also allows you to keep your phone in its case. You'll never have to worry about accidental drops thanks to the patch of non-slip silicone beads on the back of the panel for extra security. Other useful features include a hidden key holder, earphone cord management, and a perforated strap for maximum breathability. It can even accommodate a device up to 7.9 inches, so you could bring a small tablet along if you really wanted to.

