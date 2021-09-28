Light up the night with the best outdoor LED string lights

Best outdoor LED string lights Android Central 2021

Lighting up your garden, footpath, backyard, or patio doesn't have to be a significant hassle. Whether you plan on throwing plenty of parties, helping out outdoor security cameras, or you want to be able to see where you're going, investing in some outdoor LED string lights can make things easier. There are tons of options out there, from basic strings to programmable rainbow lights to smart options like the best Govee light bulbs, and it can be intimidating to try and find the right light for you and your home. So here are the top picks for the best outdoor LED string lights.

Commercial grade : Banord LED Outdoor String Lights - 48FT Patio Lights Staff Pick If you want to throw parties that light up the night, you're going to need some string lights that can get the job done. The Banord LED Outdoor String Lights do just that with a 48-foot strand that features 15 dangling bulbs to help add some atmosphere to your patio. These commercial grade lights are weather-resistant, so you can leave them up year-round if you want and have a great look so they won't look out of place even at upscale occasions. From $39 at Amazon (2 Pack) Color changing : Omika 66ft LED Rope Lights Outdoor String Lights Half the fun of LED lights on your house or in the yard is seeing all the different colors they can change into. The Omika LED Rope Lights deliver a 66-foot strand with 200 LEDs and 16 other color options, giving you tons of control over the hue of your lights. You can use the remote or the controller to fine-tune the way they look in the yard after you've plugged them in, and there are four modes, including a 6-hour timer option. This means you can program your lights to turn off at a particular time so that your power bill isn't always through the roof. $38 at Amazon Shatterproof safety : Brighttown - LED G40 Outdoor String Lights If you've got lights up for a wedding, party, or special occasion, the last thing you want is to wind up with broken glass on the ground. Brighttown's Outdoor Patio Lights not only illuminate everything going on outside, but they're also a shatterproof option that looks great when they light up. That makes them safer than some alternatives, and since they come in 25, 50, and 100-foot lengths, you can always find the right size for your event. From $24 at Amazon Waterproof color : ELlight Outdoor String Lights - 39ft 100LED The last thing you want to worry about after stringing up lights is whether they can survive a sudden downpour of rain. ELlight's Outdoor String Lights deliver fantastic color, and since they're waterproof, you never need to worry about pulling them down before a storm to protect them. This 39-foot string of lights has 100 LED bulbs and gives you unparalleled control over the color, brightness, and even the pattern that the lights display by using an app on your smartphone. $55 at Amazon Warm lighting : Ollny Outdoor String Lights It used to be that if you were using LED lights at night, you'd get a cold hue of lights that threw stark shadows and didn't look particularly inviting. That isn't true anymore, and it's never more evident than when using Ollny's Outdoor String Lights. This 330-foot string has 800 LEDs and emits a warm golden light that makes any event look better. High-quality bulbs mean that the lights never get too hot, making them safe to use year-round and at events big and small. Even better, since this is a massive 330-foot string, you can purchase one without having to do tons of math about whether you'll have enough lights for your event. $34 at Amazon A smarter choice : Govee Outdoor String Lights Govee Outdoor String Lights don't just offer up to 96 feet of 16 million vibrant color variations and 40 scene modes to pick from. These string lights are smart and can be operated with an app or voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, making them the perfect fit for smart homes. These lights are waterproof and shatterproof with an IP65 rating, so you don't have to fret about leaving them outside during a storm, and they even come with a music mode so you can sync your lights up with your music. They're perfect for hosting a backyard birthday party or setting the perfect mood outdoors. $70 at Amazon Lots of length : ZAECANY - 165Ft Ultra Long 500 LEDs LED String Lights The one big pitfall with many LED string light options is how long the strings are. If you're trying to decorate a big backyard or illuminate the dance floor for an outdoor wedding, 30 or 40 feet just isn't going to cut it. ZAECANY offers a lengthier option with a 165-foot string of warm golden lights for a price that can't be beaten. This string glows with 500 bright LEDs perfect for coiling around banisters or attaching to your porch. These lights are also soft and bendable, making them an excellent option for lighting your front walk. $27 at Amazon

There are tons of different options for lighting up your outdoor space with the best outdoor LED string lights, and they run the gamut from Edison-style bulbs to rainbow lights. Not every option will be suitable for every person or event, but if we had to suggest a single option, it would be the Banord Outdoor String Light. These Edison-style bulbs look great, are super durable, and add some design flair to any space.

If you're looking for something a bit more colorful, then consider some ELLight Outdoor String Lights. You get 35 feet of lights that are weatherproof and can be programmed right from your phone. Of course, if you want the most bang for your buck, you can't go wrong with ZAECANY String Lights which delivers a 165-foot string for a super affordable price. And if you're looking for a smart outdoor option, look no further than Govee's outdoor string lights.