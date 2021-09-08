While there are plenty of streaming services to choose from, Hulu has established itself as one of the best platforms for original movies. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of the best original movies on Hulu right now.

Hulu Originals and more Hulu is one of the best streaming services when it comes to original content.

Popular on Hulu If you're looking for original movies on Hulu, a good place to start is the Popular section on the platform's home page, which is where you'll land after logging in. Here are a handful of films that are trending now on the platform. Boss Level (2021)

Boss Level stars Frank Grillo as former special forces agent Roy Pulver, who uncovers clues about a secret government project while stuck in a time loop that repeats his final hours alive on Earth. The film also stars Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Annabelle Wallis, and Ken Jeong. False Positive (2021)

False Positive follows a young married couple as they seek the help of Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan) after trying to get pregnant for months. However, after becoming pregnant with a baby girl, the couple starts to see that Dr. Hindle might be hiding something very sinister. The film also stars Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, and Sophia Bush. Run (2020)

Run stars Sarah Paulson as Diane, a controlling mom who has raised her daughter Chloe in isolation since the day of her birth. But when Chloe starts to get curious about her mother's past, secrets start to be revealed. Vacation Friends (2021)

Vacation Friends follows couple Marcus (Lil Rey Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) as they uncharacteristically let loose while on vacation. However, things get awkward when the couple returns home and realizes the wild buddies they met during their trip have arrived uninvited to their wedding. Comedy on Hulu Hulu also boasts an impressive collection of Hulu Originals movies that will make you laugh. Here are some of the best comedy films streaming now. The Binge (2020)

Set in the near future, The Binge is a semi-spoof of The Purge horror franchise and follows a trio of 18-year-old buddies as they prepare for the one day a year when it's legal to drink alcohol and take drugs without the fear of punishment. Plan B (2021)

Directed by Natalie Morales, Plan B centers on a straight-laced high school student (Kuhoo Verma) who, following a regretful sexual encounter, recruits her best friend (Victoria Moroles) to join her on a 24-hour quest in search of a Plan B pill in America's heartland. Happiest Season (2020)

Get ready for the holiday season early by checking out Happiest Season, which explores the idea of being true to yourself around your family while also trying to avoid ruining Christmas. The ensemble cast includes Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, and Alison Brie. Palm Springs (2020)

Palm Springs stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Miloti as two wedding guests who unexpectedly meet and develop a budding romance while stuck in a time loop where they relive the same day. Horror on Hulu Hulu's largest collection of originals falls within the horror category. And while it's worth digging through the streaming platform's entire library of creepy content, here are some of the best Hulu Originals horror flicks available now. Bad Hair (2020)

Set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young black woman named Anna, who decides to change the style of her hair in order to appease the execs at the music television station where she works. However, things get complicated when Anna realizes her new weave has a mind of its own. Good Boy (2020)

Released as part of Hulu's Into the Dark anthology, Good Boy stars Judy Greer as a journalist named Maggie, who gets an emotional support dog at the suggestion of her friends. She quickly learns the pooch is more effective than expected — when he starts killing anyone who adds stress to her life. Little Monsters (2019)

Directed by Abe Forsythe, Little Monsters stars Lupita Nyong'o as Miss Caroline, a kindergarten teacher who is forced to team up with a kids' show personality (Josh Gad) to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies. Tentacles (2021)

Tentacles tells the story of a young Los Angeles couple who fall head over heels into a new romance but soon realize their habits in the bedroom are evolving into something dangerous. Documentaries on Hulu If you're looking for original movies on Hulu that are grounded in reality, then you'll want to check out Hulu's lineup of documentaries. Here's a list of our favorite Hulu Originals docs currently streaming on the platform. Homeroom (2020)

Homeroom centers on students in Oakland High School's Class of 2020 as they navigate standardized tests and college applications while also fighting to disband the school district's police force amid rising racial tensions. Kid 90 (2021)

Kid 90 takes a retrospective look at the ups and downs of popular actors in '90s Hollywood and New York City through real-life video footage recorded by Punky Brewster actor Soleil Moon Frye. Summer of Soul (2021)

Directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, drummer for The Roots, Summer of Soul takes an in-depth look at how Black culture and music helped shape the iconic Summer of '69. WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (2021)

Directed by Jed Rothstein, WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn explores the epic rise and fall of WeWork, the company that popularized the idea of communal workspaces around the world. Movie fans love Hulu Whether you subscribe to the platform's ad-free or ad-supported plan or recently upgraded to Hulu + Live TV, there's plenty to watch when it comes to original movies on Hulu. The platform also regularly refreshes its library with new and classic content to ensure there's always something new to check out. And if you're worried that the wave of Hulu Originals won't be enough, you can always opt to include one of the Hulu Add-ons on your subscription plan, which gives you access to content on a variety of premium cable networks (HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz) and a selection themed bundles for an additional fee per month.