Best Oculus Quest 2 Cases Android Central 2021

Oculus sells a ton of accessories for its newest VR headset, but your first purchase should be one of the best Oculus Quest 2 cases, without question. A case will shield your lenses from sunlight damage and make sure all your VR accessories are kept in one place. Original Quest owners can try using their old cases, but the Quest 2 is about an inch smaller so there may be a bit too much wiggle room if you use it as a travel case. We've rounded up the Quest 2 storage and travel cases that we trust to keep your headsets properly protected from falls, lens scratches, or controller stick drift.

The best Oculus Quest 2 cases for storage or travel

Before you decide which Quest 2 case to buy, you need think about what you'll need to fit inside of it and whether you'll frequently take it on trips or mostly leave it sitting in a corner. Most Quest 2 owners will invest in at least some of the best accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 so you'll want a case that leaves plenty of room for them. In particular, anyone who owns or plans to buy the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap needs to be careful, because many Quest 2 cases specifically fit the standard Quest 2 configuration and can't squeeze in the headset with the Elite Strap attached.

The official Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case will fit the Elite Strap and most of the core tech without issue. There's a small section on top that could fit some batteries or small accessories, though you won't find a dedicated pouch or pocket for them. The case itself is somewhat soft and bendable — not as hard and protective as some other cases.

If you're looking to save some money on a case with a bit more durability for the road, the Esimen Hard Carrying Case won't cost you too much, has elastic bands to hold your devices in place plus a lens protector, and can withstand falls and crushing pressure. Or, if you're more concerned about fitting all of your myriad accessories into the case without it getting disorganized, the Typecase All-in-One case has plenty of zippered pouches to keep everything separated and protected.