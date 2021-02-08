Best Oculus Quest 2 Cases Android Central 2021
Oculus sells a ton of accessories for its newest VR headset, but your first purchase should be one of the best Oculus Quest 2 cases, without question. A case will shield your lenses from sunlight damage and make sure all your VR accessories are kept in one place. Original Quest owners can try using their old cases, but the Quest 2 is about an inch smaller so there may be a bit too much wiggle room if you use it as a travel case. We've rounded up the Quest 2 storage and travel cases that we trust to keep your headsets properly protected from falls, lens scratches, or controller stick drift.
- Official Quest 2 Case: Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case
- Stylish mini-backpack: typecase All-in-one Carrying Case
- Built to withstand anything: CASEMATIX Hard Case Compatible with Oculus Quest 2
- Affordable protection: Esimen Hard Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2
- Waterproof, shockproof EVA: Fromsky Hard Case
- Fortified inside and out: JSVER Hard Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2
Official Quest 2 Case: Oculus Quest 2 Carrying CaseStaff Pick
Unlike many of the Quest 2 cases made by third parties that were originally Quest 1 cases, the official Quest 2 Carrying Case is specifically tailored to its new dimensions. It can squeeze inside the headset, controllers, charging cable, power adapter, and Elite Strap with Battery, keeping them static so nothing moves around. The case itself has an aesthetically attractive look, but isn't necessarily built for hard falls and rugged travel.
Stylish mini-backpack: typecase All-in-one Carrying Case
This case is built for people that plan on carrying their Quest 2 around regularly. Its large carrying handle and shoulder strap are comfortable to use, and the pack has more space for accessories than other cases thanks to its zippered pockets. The outside handle falls well, while the inside has custom-cut foam. Unlike most unofficial Quest 2 cases, it will fit with the Elite Strap attached — though without one, it may be a bit roomy for the Quest 2 since it was designed for the original Quest.
Built to withstand anything: CASEMATIX Hard Case Compatible with Oculus Quest 2
On the outside, this intimidating-looking case will truly withstand any physical or environmental damage, though you'll look like you're carrying nuclear launch codes. On the inside, you're required to physically cut the foam to fit your Quest 2, controllers, Elite Strap, and other accessories. This ensures it will be customized to cushion all the accessories you own along with your headset, but it's more work to get right. Despite that, it's still the best Quest 2 travel case we've seen.
Affordable protection: Esimen Hard Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2
Originally designed for the first Oculus Quest, this case received some mixed reviews saying it was slightly too tight to fit the Quest well. Luckily, that works in its favor for Quest 2 owners, with many people report the newer headset fitting perfectly. The hard case is built to withstand falls and comes with a securing strap and accessories bag to keep your small peripherals from bouncing around. Unfortunately, it won't fit the Elite Strap.
Waterproof, shockproof EVA: Fromsky Hard Case
If you plan on taking your Quest 2 on the road, this case should handle all the bumps and bruises it'll encounter thanks to its hard exterior. On the inside, you can use the included velcro straps and mesh bag to secure your cords and accessories, plus the lens cover to keep the headset scratch-free. Our only warning is that this case also doesn't work with the Elite Strap attached.
Fortified inside and out: JSVER Hard Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2
This case will keep your Quest 2 and Touch controllers tightly secured. The outside shell is both shockproof and waterproof, and the interior has a mesh pocket on top for your accessories. While it's affordable and reliable, note that it won't work with the Elite Strap attached, and doesn't ship with a lens protector.
The best Oculus Quest 2 cases for storage or travel
Before you decide which Quest 2 case to buy, you need think about what you'll need to fit inside of it and whether you'll frequently take it on trips or mostly leave it sitting in a corner. Most Quest 2 owners will invest in at least some of the best accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 so you'll want a case that leaves plenty of room for them. In particular, anyone who owns or plans to buy the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap needs to be careful, because many Quest 2 cases specifically fit the standard Quest 2 configuration and can't squeeze in the headset with the Elite Strap attached.
The official Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case will fit the Elite Strap and most of the core tech without issue. There's a small section on top that could fit some batteries or small accessories, though you won't find a dedicated pouch or pocket for them. The case itself is somewhat soft and bendable — not as hard and protective as some other cases.
If you're looking to save some money on a case with a bit more durability for the road, the Esimen Hard Carrying Case won't cost you too much, has elastic bands to hold your devices in place plus a lens protector, and can withstand falls and crushing pressure. Or, if you're more concerned about fitting all of your myriad accessories into the case without it getting disorganized, the Typecase All-in-One case has plenty of zippered pouches to keep everything separated and protected.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These cases will ensure your Moto G7 Play keeps chugging along
When it comes to ensuring your Moto G7 Play is protected from dust, dirt, scratches, and bumps there are plenty of sturdy cases to choose from. We found some of the best ones for your G7 Play, and there's an option for just about everyone on the list.
These are the best heavy cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The biggest and baddest phone in the Galaxy S21 lineup deserves an equally dominant case to go with it. Here is a roundup of the most protective and stylish heavy-duty phone cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
These are the best heavy duty cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
If you're in the market for a new case for your Samsung Galaxy S21+, you might as well get the most durable one you can get. Here are our favorite heavy-duty cases to keep your phone looking good for years to come.