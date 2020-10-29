Best Nokia 8.3 5G Cases Android Central 2020

The 2020 Nokia flagship has finally arrived and now it's time to find the best Nokia 8.3 5G cases to keep it protected. The 8.3 5G comes with an impressive spec sheet that is likely to land it amongst the best Nokia phones on the market. Plus, with the 5G capabilities, it's easy to think that the Nokia 8.3 5G could challenge the likes of Galaxy S20 FE for being one of the best 5G phones.

Get the best Nokia 8.3 5G cases

There are a lot of great options when it comes to finding the best Nokia 8.3 5G cases, but our favorite has to be the Dzxouui Shockproof Case. Sporting a traditional design, with a brushed aluminum texture on the back and raised edges around the display and camera module. Plus, there are the carbon fiber cutouts at the top and bottom on the back of the case, which just adds to the overal aesthetics.

TPU cases are the de-facto choice for many, thanks to their lightweight and slim profile, to go along with some solid drop protection. But the problem is that there really aren't that many unique and awesome-looking designs. But with the Kwmobile Bicolor Case, you can get the best of both worlds, as this TPU case protects your phone against drops, while also sporting a unique colorway, allowing your Nokia 8.3 5G to stand out from the crowd.