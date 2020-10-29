Best Nokia 8.3 5G Cases Android Central 2020
The 2020 Nokia flagship has finally arrived and now it's time to find the best Nokia 8.3 5G cases to keep it protected. The 8.3 5G comes with an impressive spec sheet that is likely to land it amongst the best Nokia phones on the market. Plus, with the 5G capabilities, it's easy to think that the Nokia 8.3 5G could challenge the likes of Galaxy S20 FE for being one of the best 5G phones.
Classic design: Dzxouui Shockproof CaseStaff Pick
Dzxouui Shockproof Case looks and feels like something everyone will love to use with the Nokia 8.3 5G. This case is made from a lightweight TPU material, which provides added shock absorption, along with a brushed metal texture to improve grip and handling.
Pretty colors: Kwmobile Bicolor Cover
Those wanting to add a bit more flair to the Nokia 8.3 5G will enjoy the Kwmobile Bicolor Cover. With a unique transition from pink to blue, this will help your Nokia 8.3 5G stand out from the crowd. As for protection, the case is made from TPU, making it great for providing some protection against drops.
Military strong: Sucnakp Impact Resistant Cover
If you're looking for something with a bit more protection, you can't go wrong with the Sucnakp Impact Resistant Cover. This case looks like something that would be found in the military, and is available in four different colors. There are perfect cutouts for all of your ports, including the side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
See-thru: CoverON Slim Clear TPU
Nokia makes some of the best-looking phones on the market, so why would you want to cover up the Nokia 8.3 5G and hide the beauty? The CoverON Slim Clear TPU is here to help with a transparent design, along with being slim fitting as it just a few millimeters thick and weighs less than an ounce.
Added versatility: DDJ PU Leather Wallet Case
Those who want to leave their wallets at home before heading out, will love the DDJ PU Wallet Case. This case doubles as a kickstand, houses the Nokia 8.3 5G in a TPU bumper, while providing a card slot for your ID and credit cards. Plus, there are three colors to choose from, so you can get the perfect case to match your attire for the night.
Flower power: Tianqi Hongyuan Slim Bumper
With the Tianqi Hongyuan Slim Bumper, you are provided with a clear TPU case that also features a unique floral pattern for some extra pizzazz. There's added protection in all four corners with the company's "airbag" technology, while still maintaining a slim profile without adding too much bulk.
Corner protection: Bereajoy Airbag Case
Whenever you drop a phone, one of the four corners are usually the first points of contact when your phone reaches the ground. With the Bereajoy Airbag Case, you can forget worrying about ending up with a cracked screen, as there is added protection in all four corners, along with raised edges around the display and camera module.
Flexible patterns: Osophter Flexible TPU Cover
The Osophter Flexible TPU Cover is a great option for those who want to be able to show off their Nokia 8.3 5G, while keeping a case on it. There are two different "patterns" to choose from, and the case is thin enough that wireless charging capabilities won't be impeded.
Looks like leather: Kwmobile Leather Flip Cover
Leather cases are really nice and all, but they can be rather pricey. The Kwmobile Leather Flip Cover is made from a faux leather material, giving you that professional look and feel, without the higher cost. There are three card slots on the inside pocket, and a magnetic clasp to keep the front flap closed when the phone is not being used.
There are a lot of great options when it comes to finding the best Nokia 8.3 5G cases, but our favorite has to be the Dzxouui Shockproof Case. Sporting a traditional design, with a brushed aluminum texture on the back and raised edges around the display and camera module. Plus, there are the carbon fiber cutouts at the top and bottom on the back of the case, which just adds to the overal aesthetics.
TPU cases are the de-facto choice for many, thanks to their lightweight and slim profile, to go along with some solid drop protection. But the problem is that there really aren't that many unique and awesome-looking designs. But with the Kwmobile Bicolor Case, you can get the best of both worlds, as this TPU case protects your phone against drops, while also sporting a unique colorway, allowing your Nokia 8.3 5G to stand out from the crowd.
