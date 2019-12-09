Pocket has become a favorite amongst news-readers for the ability to quickly save articles to read later. Plus, there is a curated "best of web" section which will provide you unique news articles that you might not have otherwise heard or seen.

When news breaks, chances are that it broke via Twitter somehow. With 240 characters, Twitter has become "the place" to learn about everything that is going on in the world, and with live updates, you'll never miss a beat.

With all of the different video streaming platforms, it can be tough to keep track of what's coming and when it'll be out. With an app like Must, those concerns are put to rest as this acts as a social media network for movies and TV shows.

Just as the name implies, the SmartNews app is designed in a clever way, so that you can quickly read all the latest headlines from around the world. News categories are displayed as "Channels" at the top of the screen, giving you the option to swipe through them one by one or tap on a specific channel.

It can be tough to keep up with the world of Android news, but with an app like Drippler, this task is made a bit easier. Drippler curates news, tips and tricks, and much more from all of your favorite Android news sources while providing great design and even some widgets.

For many, Flipboard is the default news app for Android. It's been around for a while and was one of the first apps to make reading the news less boring with its image-heavy, magazine-style layout.

Yahoo News has become a fan favorite with its curated sources from top news outlets around the globe. In addition to live video feeds, you can customize which sources show within Yahoo News to personalize your newsfeed.

If you prefer to get your news delivered in RSS form, Feedly is pretty much the default choice these days. Rising from the ashes of the Google Reader shut down, Feedly has evolved and refined its service and app, and it's a pretty good choice all round.

Palabre is the de-facto choice for those who enjoy RSS feeds as you can get "plug-ins" to add various aspects to how you consume the news. With this app, you can quickly add articles to an offline reader, or even add specific Twitter accounts to your feed.

In addition to giving you quick access to the top daily headlines, Google News has a "For You" tab that provides news that you care about. The app is free, and while it doesn't exactly replace Google Reader, it does a pretty good job at everything else.

Keeping informed on the go is one of the many things that our smartphones are incredible tools for. During the everyday hustle and bustle, it's easy to ignore the world around you, but the news is everywhere, including on your phone. These are the best news apps for your Android device today!

The list of good news apps can go on and on for days, as there are many different ways to consume "news" nowadays. This is a good problem to have as you can find the best news app to consume information in a way that you enjoy.

Google News has been around for quite some time, but it was left untouched for far too long. Then, Google decided to give it a much-needed and much-deserved facelift and it has become the de-facto news app for many. This is largely in part to the curation provided and the personalization options that are built right in.

On the other hand, Palabre, is for the more "power users" who are looking for more from their news app. This is especially true with the various add-ons that can be used while being capable of working with your RSS aggregator of choice, or even hand-picked Twitter accounts.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.