Not everyone feels comfortable messing around with their outlet cover plates, and that's where the SPORTLINK Wall Mount Shelf Holder Stand comes in. This stand is capable of holding something that weighs up to 10 pounds (more than enough for the Nest Wifi) and the included wall plate gives you enough space to run your cable as far as you need to. You can even wrap up the leftovers in the mount itself.

Hiding cables is the name of the game since the Nest Wifi comes with a super-long power cable that can be unsightly. The STANSTAR Sturdy Outlet Wall Mount helps to combat this with its built-in cable management, and easy installation. Just wrap the cable in the grooves on the bottom, mount the Nest Wifi, and then plug it into your outlet of choice.

Mount Genie's Easy Outlet Shelf is another option that requires you to tinker with your outlet's cover plate. You'll need to unscrew the existing cover plate ever so slightly, place the Outlet Shelf inside, then tighten the screws. Then, you'll be able to mount your Nest Wifi on top of the shelf and wrap the cable underneath.

If you are truly attempting to get the best Wi-Fi coverage possible, then you'll need some mounts for the Nest Wifi point. The Nest Wifi Point Genie offers a simple solution for keeping cables organized, and the points out of harms way. Simply wrap the cable within the mount, install the point, and plug it into your outlet of choice.

The Delidigi Wall Mount Bracket provides a different approach to keeping your Nest Wifi tucked away and the cable hidden. This design allows you to wrap it beneath the mount, and then screw the mount itself into the wall. Delidigi also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year replacement warranty.

Wasserstein's AC Outlet Mount requires a bit more assembly than others since you'll need to remove the existing outlet cover plate. Once installed, however, this mount is capable of holding your Nest WiFi or anything weighting seven pounds. Best of all, you'll still have easy access to the other AC outlet after the cable has been tucked away.

The new Google Nest Wifi router could end up taking over more and more homes over the next few months and beyond. With an improved design, and the fact that each of these "hubs" is also a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker, it'll liekly be a home run. If you don't want to just sit these on a desk or table, however, and want to mount them on the wall, these are the best mounts you can get.

There really is no "right" answer to the question posed above. The situations will vary for everyone since you might be comfortable just having the Nest WIfi sitting on your desk. However, for those who want to clean up the wires and get the Nest Wifi out of the way, you can't go wrong with the Wasserstein AC Outlet Mount. If you don't mind taking your outlet cover off the wall to install the Wasserstein Mount, it's an elegant solution for more organization.

For those who would rather not mess with the outlet covers and just want a standard mounting system won't want to look any further than the Delidigi Wall Mount Bracket. You will need to drill some holes into the wall, but then you will be provided with a nice and clean way to store your Nest Wifi or the points. Plus, Delidigi offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year replacement warranty for added peace of mind.

