Best Prime Day NAS deals 2023: Save big on Synology, TerraMaster, WD, Seagate, and more

Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, and we're seeing a lot of extensive deals around phones, tablets, wearables, networking, and smart home products. Prime Day is a great time to get a new NAS server, and there's a decent selection of products on sale at the moment.

Between Synology, TerraMaster, ASUSTOR, WD, and Seagate, you have plenty of choices when it comes to selecting a new NAS server, and with budget models starting off from as low as $100, you don't need to spend a lot of money to get started with a home media server.

A network attached storage (NAS) server lets you stream your locally-stored media on all devices in your home network using a service like Plex. You also get the ability to back up files automatically, host your own audio and video streaming server, and so much more.

So without further ado, these are the best Prime Day 2023 NAS deals.

Synology

Synology DiskStation DS723+: $449 $359 at Amazon The DiskStation DS723+ is the ideal choice if you've already got a NAS and want to upgrade to a more powerful model or are interested in getting started with a home server. It's powered by AMD, has all the connectivity you need, and makes it a breeze to store media, and back up photos and videos from all the phones and other devices on your home network.

Synology DiskStation DS923+: $599 $479 at Amazon The DiskStation DS923+ is the best 4-bay NAS for home use at the moment. Featuring powerful AMD hardware along with four drive bays, 4GB of RAM, M.2 drives for storage, and extensive software features, the DS923+ has everything you could ask for in a home server.

Synology DiskStation DS1522+: $699 $559 at Amazon Want even more drive bays? You should consider the DS1522+. It misses out on the ability to use the M.2 drives for storage, but you get fantastic hardware, four Gigabit Ethernet ports with an upgrade to 10GbE, and much better extensibility.

TerraMaster

TerraMaster F4-423: $499 $399 at Amazon TerraMaster is a viable alternative if you need powerful Intel-based hardware and a better value. The F4-423 has 4GB of RAM, dual 2.5GbE ports at the back, and comes with TerraMaster's latest software, TOS 5.0. It doesn't quite have the same level of polish as the DS723+, but you get more for your money here.

TerraMaster F2-223: $259 $207 at Amazon The F2-223 is a solid option to consider if you want a budget NAS server. This 2-bay model is powered by the Intel Celeron J4505, has 4GB of RAM, and you even get dual 2.5GbE ports at the back. If you want to maximize value, you cannot go wrong with the F2-223.

Western Digital

WD Red Plus 8TB NAS HDD: $149 $122 at Amazon WD's Red Plus series continues to be among the best if you're looking to pick up NAS HDDs, and the 8TB variant hits the sweet spot for value.

WD Red Plus 16TB NAS HDD: $279 $219 at Amazon The 16TB Red Plus is the ideal choice for enthusiast NAS users. It has more than enough storage for your media collection and photos, and you get proven long-term reliability thanks to a 300TB/year endurance.

Seagate

Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS HDD: $174 $129 at Amazon The IronWolf is the best NAS drive around, and the 8TB model is down to its lowest price yet, making it a stellar option if you want to pick up additional NAS HDDs or are building a NAS.

Which NAS should you buy on Prime Day?

I'm currently running a 200TB media server and have used dozens of NAS enclosures over the last decade, so I have a decent idea when it comes to picking a NAS server that fits your needs (and budget). The first question you have to ask yourself is how much storage you're going to need. That sets the basis for whether you should get a two-bay, four-bay, or a larger NAS server.

Synology is the largest manufacturer of NAS servers, and it sells dozens of products across various categories. Synology is known for its high-quality offerings, and its products are built to last. But the defining feature of Synology's NAS models is the software, with the web-based DiskStation Manager setting the standard for this category.

The latest 4-bay DiskStation DS923+ is down to $479, making it a stellar value considering it is a brand-new product. The DS723+ is discounted to $359 at the moment, making it the obvious choice if you want a 2-bay NAS for Plex.

The best NAS for 4K Plex streaming is the DiskStation DS723+; you're getting two drive bays that can hold a total of 36TB of storage, 2GB of RAM, robust AMD hardware, a ton of software features, and the ability to switch to a 10GbE port down the line.

If this is the first time you're buying a NAS and you don't want to invest a lot of money into an enclosure, then the DiskStation DS723+ is a fantastic choice. You're still getting all the best software features that Synology has to offer, and while you don't get as many drive bays as the DS923+ or DS1522+, it is a great choice for those making their foray into this segment.

How to pick the right hard drive for your NAS

Choosing the right hard drive for your NAS is just as vital as selecting the right enclosure. Because NAS enclosures are designed to run 24/7, there are NAS-focused hard drives available in the market. These models feature vibration resistance and are designed to handle the stresses of a 24/7 environment, and differ from your regular hard drives.

Another factor to consider when choosing a NAS hard drive is the speed. HDDs are usually available in either 5400rpm or 7200rpm, and the latter delivers better performance because the spindle moves at 7,200 rounds per minute. I've used 5400rpm drives in NAS enclosures tailored for media streaming for years without any issues, but if you're building a more enthusiast-focused NAS and are looking for better performance, pick a model with a 7200rpm.

There are several NAS-focused hard drive product lines, with WD Red Plus and Seagate IronWolf dominating the sales charts. With drives starting out at 1TB and going all the way to 20TB, there's no shortage of options available across either product line.