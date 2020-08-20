Best Mpow Headphones 2020

It's easy to find affordable headphones/earbuds just about anywhere you look these days, with Mpow being one of the most prominent brands in this space. Whether you're looking for workout buds, true wireless ones, or anything in between, Mpow has you covered. The Mpow H12 IPO stand out as the best overall headphones you can get from the company, and whether you choose those or something else, you're in for a great audio experience.

Best Overall: Mpow H12 IPO

Source: Mpow (Image credit: Source: Mpow)

Mpow H12 IPO Crème de la crème Today's Best Deals $53 at Amazon Active noise cancellation Hi-Fi audio with deep bass 40-hour battery life Charges via USB-C Comfortable/lightweight Very boring design

Mpow's selection of headphones/earbuds is rather expansive, but among everything that the company has to offer, we think the Mpow H12 IPO are the best ones you can get. All of Mpow's products stand out for one reason or another, with the H12 IPO striking a near-perfect balance of features, specs, and value.

It all starts with the listening experience, which is pretty darn great. The Mpow H12 IPO have 40mm drivers and Hi-Fi audio, allowing your music to shine with deep bass and crystal clear clarity. You even get active noise cancellation, helping to block out ambient noises around you so you can focus on your tunes. It's not the most powerful ANC we've ever seen, but for low-frequency sounds (an airplane cabin, air conditioner, etc.), the H12 IPO are fantastic.

Looking at other aspects of the H12 IPO, they're just as impressive. Battery life is rated for 40 hours of use, and using the USB-C charging port, you can get a full battery after just two hours of being plugged in. There's also a reliable Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection and memory-protein earpads for excellent comfort.

Best Upgrade: Mpow H21

Source: Mpow (Image credit: Source: Mpow)

Mpow H21 Big sound and battery Today's Best Deals $80 at Amazon High-quality sound Hybrid noise-canceling system Legendary 65-hour battery Reliable wireless connection Super comfortable Generic aesthetics Highest price

For shoppers that have a more flexible budget, the Mpow H21 stand out as a solid upgrade over the H12 IPO. The overall value isn't quite as good given the higher price, but for anyone that wants a truly premium headphone experience, these are the ones to get.

The Mpow H21 come equipped with large 40mm drivers for booming audio, offering a good mix of bass and clarity. Mpow also utilizes a hybrid noise cancellation system for the H21, which is rated to block out 32dB worth of ambient noise. Combine all of that with five high-quality microphones for clear phone calls, and the H21 are packed with everything you need.

All of that's going to make you want to use the H21 nonstop, and thankfully, doing so is a breeze. Along with fantastic comfort for long listening sessions, the Mpow H21 also last for up to 65 hours on a single charge — giving them some of the best battery life you can find.

Best Value: Mpow 059 Pro

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Joe Maring / Android Central)

Mpow 059 Pro Your wallet will thank you Today's Best Deals From $26 at Amazon Good audio for casual listening Lasts for 60 hours on a single charge Bluetooth 5.0 is great Clicky playback buttons Ridiculously low price Micro-USB charging Cheap plastic design

Going from expensive headphones to some of the cheapest you can buy, we have the Mpow 059 Pro. The 059 Pro are a lesser-known version of the mega-popular 059 headphones that Mpow sells, but if you ask us, the Pro variant is the way to go.

First thing's first, the 059 Pro sound way better than the price tag would suggest. They aren't headphones that'll knock your socks off anytime soon, but they deliver clear audio with a good amount of bass. You don't get that dirty muffled sound that other cheap headphones usually have, and all-in-all, they're just really enjoyable to listen to. Mpow delivers excellent battery life once again with 60 hours of use on the 059 Pro, though charging is done via Micro-USB on this model. The Bluetooth 5.0 connection is rock solid, the playback buttons work great, and comfort is surprisingly good.

The chintzy plastic design certainly isn't our favorite, but when you consider just how cheap the Mpow 059 Pro are, it's hard to be too mad at a small gripe like that.

Best True Wireless: Mpow X3

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Joe Maring / Android Central)

Mpow X3 Just like AirPods, only better and cheaper Today's Best Deals View at Walmart Check Amazon Well-balanced sound Noise cancellation works very well Great battery with USB-C charging Useful playback controls Compact design Heavy AirPods inspiration No wireless charging

Over-ear headphones can be great, but if you'd rather have something in the wireless earbud space, we'd like to direct your attention towards the Mpow X3. They look a lot like a cheap AirPods knock-off at first glance, but if you can look beyond the uninspired design, there's plenty to like.

In the sound quality department, the Mpow X3 deliver the goods. Audio has a nice balance to it without being muddy or shrill, allowing everything from music, podcasts, and YouTube videos to sound great. This is made even better by the inclusion of active noise cancellation, which is shockingly effective at blocking out low-frequency sounds.

The Mpow X3 hold up quite well in just about every other department, too. You get up to 27 hours of battery life, there's USB-C charging, and the capacitive touch areas on both earbuds allow for easy playback controls without having to dig out your phone.

Best Surprise Hit: Mpow M30

Source: Mpow (Image credit: Source: Mpow)

Mpow M30 True wireless for less Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Walmart Check Amazon Solid audio quality Available in fun colors Ergonomic design allows excellent comfort Affordable price No noise cancellation

Keeping with the theme of true wireless earbuds, another pair that's worth considering is the Mpow M30. The M30 aren't as technically impressive as the X3, but if you want that true wireless design at a lower price, the M30 take the cake.

You don't get active noise-canceling on the Mpow M30, but high-quality audio is still retained. Once again, Mpow finds a way to deliver well-balanced and enjoyable audio even when selling products for this cheap. There's even an IPX8 waterproof rating, 5 hours of continuous playback, and 25 hours of total battery life when you factor in the charging case.

The more premium true wireless experience is still found with the X3, but if those earbuds are too expensive for you, you can't go wrong with the Mpow M30.

Best Workout Buds: Mpow Flame 2

Source: Mpow (Image credit: Source: Mpow)

Mpow Flame 2 Break a sweat with ease Today's Best Deals $22 at Amazon Unique design is perfect for exercising IPX7 water-resistance rating Fun color options Stereo audio Low price Limited battery life

Exercising isn't always the most enjoyable thing to do, but it's made a lot better when you have a trusty pair of sports headphones to keep you company. This is yet another niche that Mpow has you covered in with its Mpow Flame 2 headphones.

The Flame 2 are designed to be the best workout earbuds you can buy, and that all starts with the design. Mpow implemented unique ear wings on the Flame 2 that hook around your ears for a stable and secure fit no matter what you're doing. This allows the Flame 2 to stay in place while also delivering exceptional comfort, which is precisely what you need when breaking a sweat.

That top-notch design is backed by HD stereo audio, up to 12 hours of playback time, a reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, IPX7 water-resistance, and a few fun colors to choose from.

Bottom line

Keeping track of every Mpow headphone is no easy task, so with this guide, we've hopefully helped you make a bit more sense of everything the audio brand has to offer. You can't go wrong with any headphones/earbuds on this list, but out of everything that Mpow sells, we think the Mpow H12 IPO are the way to go.

As mentioned above, the H12 IPO manage to strike a balance of offering high-end features and specs without being too expensive. Audio quality is excellent, the active noise cancellation works well, and you get long battery life with a comfortable design. Sure, the aesthetics aren't all that interesting, but that's about the only gripe we have.

Factor all of that together with the super low price that Mpow H12 IPO have, and they become a no-brainer.

