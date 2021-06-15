Wallet cases are really handy, but not everyone is a fan of the front flap that makes it a bit more cumbersome to check notifications. The JEAOR Shockproof Wallet Case ditches the flap and just has a wallet built into the back of the case itself. This case provides your Moto G Stylus 5G the protection it deserves, along with making it easy to carry up to three cards with you.

Forget worrying about having to install a screen protector yourself, and whether it will work with the case you already have. The UNPEY Rugged Protective Cover features a built-in screen protector and offers an easy installation process since it's comprised of just two pieces.

It's no fun to get a smartphone with a great design just to be forced to hide it behind a case. That's where the Feitenn Slim Transparent case comes into play. This crystal clear case is lightweight and thin, and allows you to show off your new Moto G Stylus 5G. You'll also be protected thanks to the Air-Guard corners that improve shock absorption.

Whenever you leave the house, chances are you have to remember a lot of things like your wallet and phone. With the Feitenn Flip Leather Case, you can combine those together and just take your phone in its wallet case. The case features two cards slots along with a pocket for some cash, but it also doubles as a kickstand if you want to prop up your phone.

If you want a case that protects every inch of your phone, then the JXVM Full Body Cover is perfect. This case sports a dual-layer design with a TPU bumper and polycarbonate shell. You'll also be able to keep the display in tip-top shape thanks to the inclusion of two tempered glass screen protectors.

Sometimes there's nothing better than getting a case from the same company that made your new phone. It's why our favorite Moto G Stylus 5G case is the Protective Case from Motorola. The case offers up to 6 feet of drop protection, while sporting a diamond texture on the back for some added grip.

When Motorola introduced the Moto G Stylus (2020) , it marked one of a few devices to sport an stylus. Then, the company released a slightly-upgraded version in the Moto G Stylus (2021) before launching another version with 5G connectivity. The Moto G Stylus 5G has the potential to be one of the best cheap Android phones , as it's one of only a handful of options that includes a built-in stylus. With a device that has such a reputation, it only makes sense that you would want to keep it protected. And for that, we've rounded up the best Moto G Stylus 5G cases to keep it looking good for years to come.

Just back in January, Motorla refreshed the Moto G Stylus lineup with the launch of the Moto G Stylus (2021). Fast forward to now and we have the Moto G Stylus 5G, which includes many of the same features, with a few key differences. Beyond just 5G connectivity, Motorola also increased the amount of RAM and storage and has made adjustments to the design.

So if you happened to pick up the Moto G Stylus (2021) but are intrigued by the 5G version, does that mean you'll need to get a new case? Unfortunately, that answer is yes, and that's due to the differences in the dimensions, despite both of these phones sporting a 6.8-inch display. The new Moto G Stylus 5G is just slightly slimmer (0.3mm) than its predecessor while being just a smidge taller (0.4mm). This means that if you already have one of the best Moto G Stylus (2021) cases, then you'll still need to get a new case if you want the 5G Moto G Stylus.

There's something about being able to use a case that comes from the same company that made your new phone. And that's why we like the Motorola Protective Case as the best Moto G Stylus 5G case. It offers up to 6-feet of drop protection, along with offering a form-fitting design. There's even a matte diamond texture on the back whcih aims to improve your grip while using the phone.

Those who want or need a bit more protection will want to check out the JXVM Full Body Cover. This case features a dual-layer design with a polycarbonate shell and a soft TPM bumper to help with added shock absorption. And if you're worried about keeping the screen free from scratches, to won't have to install a screen protector yourself, as this case has one built-in.