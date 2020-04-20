Best Moto G Power Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

Getting a scratch on your screen is one of the most frustrating things about using a smartphone because nothing's "wrong" but there's now a nice eye sore. If you use your smartphone all of the time, who wants to look at an ugly scratch all day? Keep your display safe from scratches with the best screen protectors for the Moto G Power.

Don't scratch the screen

There's no right answer for picking the best screen protector, but our favorite for the Moto G Power is the Zagg InvisibleShield Glass+. Zagg's been in this game for years and years and keeps coming out with improved products all the time. Plus, after you register the Glass+, you'll get access to Zagg's lifetime warranty, making it easy to get replacements for as long as you have the G Power.

If you have concerns about people looking over your shoulder while browsing or using the G Power, you'll want the WRJ Privacy Screen. This includes three screen protectors in the pack, is made from 9H tempered glass, and can be installed rather easily. WRJ also includes an oleophobic coating to reduce and combat fingerprints and smudges.