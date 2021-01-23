Best Moto G Play (2021) Screen Protectors Android Central 2021

While there's so much focus on premium phones, sometimes all you need is the bare bones. That's where a phone like the Moto G Play (2021) comes in. The least feature-rich of Motorola's new phones but also the most affordable, it has a nice-sized 6.5-inch screen that is ripe for protecting. So, it's important to look at the best Moto G Play (2021) screen protectors for preventing cracks, and fingerprints.

Protecting your Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Even the most affordable and prepaid phones should be protected. An investment is an investment, after all, and using a device with scratches, smudges, cracks, or fingerprints all over it is never a fun experience. That's why the first items you should buy after getting a new phone are a protective case and a screen protector.

When it comes to the best Moto G Power (2021) screen protectors, Supershieldz is a good option, and the Supershieldz Tempered Glass never disappoints with the high quality that maintains the touch experience and protects the screen from scratches.

To maintain optimal performance from the phone's camera, you might want to consider the PULEN Tempered Glass, which includes a two-pack camera lens protector along with three screen protectors.

Whichever you choose, it's important to keep the large 6.5-inch screen sufficiently protected to prolong the longevity of the device, even if it might become a hand-me-down in a few years, but especially if it's being purchased for a teenager, young child, or elderly person with slippery fingers.