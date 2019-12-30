Best Moto E5 Cases Android Central 2019

The Moto E5 is a fan favorite for its great design, minimal software additions, and overall reliability. When it comes to getting a phone that is as reliable as the E5, you'll want a case that will last for as long as you have the phone. We have found the best cases you can get for the Moto E5, with options for just about everyone.

Our favorite picks

We always recommend picking up a case the second you get a new phone. While the Moto E5 isn't the newest kid on the block, it's still worth protecting so you get as much time as possible out of it. Whether you just got a Moto E5 or already have one, we highy recommend a case.

The DEVMO Hard Plastic Shell Case is perfect for those who want a little bit of color and a lot of protection. Combining a TPU inner shell and polycarbonate outer shell makes for an ultra-rugged option for your new Moto E5.

When it comes to the NagaBee Leather Rugged Case, not only do you get a gorgeous two-tone leather design, but so much more. The case includes a flap at the bottom for more dust protection, and NagaBee includes a tempered glass screen protector so you won't have to go searching for one.

