Best Moto E5 Cases
The Moto E5 is a fan favorite for its great design, minimal software additions, and overall reliability. When it comes to getting a phone that is as reliable as the E5, you'll want a case that will last for as long as you have the phone. We have found the best cases you can get for the Moto E5, with options for just about everyone.
- Tough outer shell: DEVMO Hard Plastic Shell Case
- Leather ruggedness: NagaBee Leather Rugged Case
- Slim but durable: YMH Durable Armor Cover
- Shine bright: NagaBee Glitter Waterfall Case
- Hybrid protection: Asuwish Rugged Hybrid Cover
- Don't hide it: Olixar Flexible Transparent Case
- Form fitting: Starshop Dual-layer Protective Cover
- Added versatility: OTOONE Leather Flip Folio Case
Tough outer shell: DEVMO Hard Plastic Shell CaseStaff Pick
DEVMO's Hard Plastic Case comes in four different colors and offers a soft TPU inner shell along with a polycarbonate outer shell. This combines to add extra protection and keep your Moto E5 safe from any drops.
Leather ruggedness: NagaBee Leather Rugged Case
The NagaBee Leather Rugged Case is great for a few reasons. You get the good looks from the leather, an included tempered glass screen protector, and a flap at the bottom to keep your charging port free of dust and dirt.
Slim but durable: YMH Durable Armor Cover
Sometimes you don't need a case with a bunch of extra protection, and that's where the YMH Durable Armor comes in. The case is slim, while offering raised edges for the camera and screen. It also comes with a lifetime warranty.
Shine bright: NagaBee Glitter Waterfall Case
It's nice to be able to show your phone off, and one way to do that is with a flashy and unique case. NagaBee's Glitter Waterfall case comes in the clutch with its unique design that use glitter pieces that move around as you use your phone.
Hybrid protection: Asuwish Rugged Hybrid Cover
Whether you're on the job site or at home with the kids, accidents happen. tTe Asuwish Rugged Hybrid Case is perfect to keep your Moto E5 protected. The case comes with a built-in kickstand along with a tempered glass screen protector for full protection.
Don't hide it: Olixar Flexible Transparent Case
With the Moto E5, chances are you'll end up showing it off and with Olixar's Flexible Transparent case, you'll never have to take your phone out. The case is ultra-thin and is made from TPU for better shock absorption.
Form fitting: Starshop Dual-layer Protective Cover
Adding some extra protection is never a bad thing and the Starshop Dual-layer cover does this well. While there is some added bulk, the Starshop case includes a screen protector. You can also choose from three different colors.
Added versatility: OTOONE Leather Flip Folio Case
Function over fashion is the name of the game sometimes, but other times you can combine the two. The OTOONE Leather Flip Folio Case does this with its leather design, three slots for your cards, pocket for any cash, and the ability to use it as a kickstand.
Our favorite picks
We always recommend picking up a case the second you get a new phone. While the Moto E5 isn't the newest kid on the block, it's still worth protecting so you get as much time as possible out of it. Whether you just got a Moto E5 or already have one, we highy recommend a case.
The DEVMO Hard Plastic Shell Case is perfect for those who want a little bit of color and a lot of protection. Combining a TPU inner shell and polycarbonate outer shell makes for an ultra-rugged option for your new Moto E5.
When it comes to the NagaBee Leather Rugged Case, not only do you get a gorgeous two-tone leather design, but so much more. The case includes a flap at the bottom for more dust protection, and NagaBee includes a tempered glass screen protector so you won't have to go searching for one.
