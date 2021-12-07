Best microSD Cards for Galaxy Note 10 Plus 2022
The Galaxy Note 10+ is an absolute powerhouse. While the Note 10+ comes with at least 256GB of storage, you can still run out if you're prone to recording lots of 4k video, or if you download every Google Play Movies film you own to enjoy during flights and trips. We have rounded up the best Note 10 SD cards that you can get for the smartphone.
Samsung Electronics EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 Memory Card
If you want to turn things up a notch, the 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card is a great pick. With its super-speedy, U3-rated card, you can double the storage of your 256GB Note 10+, while being able to keep all of your pictures, videos, and other media on the card.
Sandisk Ultra 128GB MicroSDXC Card
SanDisk is one of the most popular names in memory cards because its cards perform well year after year. The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card isn't made for 4K video recording, but for storing music and offline movies, it's more than enough, and it's easily affordable.
Lexar Professional 1000x 256GB
This is a fast card that's perfect for shooting lots of 4K videos and storing lots of game data. Thanks to that V60 speed classification, we know that the write speeds on this card have to be at least 60MB/s, which makes it great for fast-paced apps and activities.
SP Silicon Power Superior 256GB
256GB should take you a long while to fill up even with 4K video and hundreds of games, and it's still a pretty affordable high-capacity card before we get into digital hoarder territory. Silicon Power offers read speeds up to 80MB/s and write speeds up to 30MB/s.
PNY - Pro-Elite 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
The PNY Pro Elite card is a great option with the versatility to be used in your smartphone, as its A2 rating indicates high speeds for the operations associated with storing and running an application from the microSD card. This card can double or triple the storage of your Note 10+.
Pick what works for your needs
There are a lot of different microSD cards that will work with all kinds of Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. If we had to pick one of the best Note 10 SD cards, it would be the Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD card because it doubles your storage, comes from Samsung, and won't break the bank. After all, 256GB internal storage + 256GB microSD card = 512GBGB of storage for hundreds of movies, songs, books, or app data — which should be enough for the vast majority of Galaxy users.
If you really want to go overboard and store your entire digital life, though, there's always the 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card This is the first microSD card of its size, and you will certainly pay for that privilege. However, if you want to store all the things on your Note 10+, this is the card for you.
Once you've found the right capacity and type of microSD card to expand the storage capacity of the phone, don't forget to grab a case for the Note 10+ to keep it protected no matter where you go to capture and/or enjoy all that great content on the device.
