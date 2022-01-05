Best mesh Wi-Fi routers Android Central 2022

The best mesh Wi-Fi systems are networking versions of working smarter, not harder. Compared to a traditional router, mesh systems use several smaller Wi-Fi routers placed around your home to cover you from multiple angles and dodge things like thick walls that can kill your signal. So whether you want top speed and customizability or simplicity and consistency, there's a mesh system that will work in any home. Our top pick goes to Eero, which hits all of the sweet spots of a Wi-Fi system in a small, understated housing that loses obtrusive articulating antennas. But we ranked plenty of other trusted systems as some of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers on the market today, and we've included them all on this list.

Eero made one of the first consumer mesh Wi-Fi systems, and the company keeps making them better with each revision. The current third generation Eero has the best blend of advanced networking features of any system available, thanks to the small size and compatibility with previous Eeros. It's also compatible with the Wi-Fi 6 Eero systems if you think you might upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 in the future. Eero isn't trying to be the fastest router. Instead, its primary goal is to offer a solid and reliable connection. The speeds will be fast enough for all browsing and streaming to most people, including 4K content. There are also two Ethernet ports on each unit if you need them. If you need a bit more speed, you can go and step up and start with the faster Eero Pro or Eero 6. The best part is that all Eeros are compatible, so you can focus on speed where you need it and keep things compact where you don't need as much. Pros: Eero works with all other Eero models

Small and easy to place

Two Ethernet on each unit

Great Android and iOS app Cons: Limited "power-user" settings

Not as fast as the competition

Best value: TP-Link Deco M5

If you want to set up a mesh network that covers the whole house (up to 5,500 square feet) and don't want to break the bank, grab a TP-Link Deco three-pack. You'll get whole-house coverage without ever-changing networks or hopping onto an extender, plus features like prioritizing and parental control. TP-Link also uses adaptive routing to make sure the whole network is as fast as it can be. From a hardware perspective, you get plenty of speed on Wi-Fi with AC Wi-Fi delivering 400Mbps at 2.4Ghz and 867Mbps at 5Ghz. Two Ethernet ports on each help you keep all your devices connected, even the older ones. Not to mention, it's a smaller size than some, which makes this an easy router to hide in any room's decor. Pros: Inexpensive

TP-Link HomeCare includes security and parental controls

Native Alexa support

Solid AC1300 Wi-Fi (867Mbps + 400Mbps) Cons: Limited "power-user" settings

Best value TP-Link Deco M5 (3-pack) Fast Wi-Fi on the cheap The TP-Link's Deco M5 mesh offers the essential features in a mesh system for less. It looks good and has great coverage. $150 at Amazon

$170 at Dell

$170 at B&H

Best software: Nest Wifi router and point

Nest Wifi starts where Google Wifi left off with a subtle circular design that takes the internal specifications to the next level. The speed gets an upgrade to dual-band AC2200 speeds in the 802.11s standard created for mesh networks with 3,800 square feet of coverage from a router and point. This helps a remote Nest Wifi router or point connect to the strongest possible path, whether direct to the base router or through another mesh point. WPA 3 support is included with backward compatibility for older devices. Nest Wifi is managed with the Google Home app, which also maintains your other Nest devices. Each Nest Wifi point also comes with a built-in smart speaker with Google Assistant. It's a great bonus for someone deeply invested in Google's ecosystem. You can expand your Nest Wifi system with additional Nest Wifi routers, the fastest option with the most reliable coverage. You can also connect Nest Wifi points or Google Wifi points in areas that don't need as much speed. The Nest Wifi points are significantly slower with an AC1200 connection and don't offer quite as much coverage at 1,600 square feet. If you want wired Ethernet ports on your node, you will need to use a Nest Wifi router or Google Wifi as the Nest Wifi point does not have any Ethernet ports. Pros: Each router has two Ethernet ports

Expands with other Nest Wifi routers or points plus Google Wifi

Excellent Google Assistant integration

Fast security updates

Up to date security with WPA3 Cons: Google collects analytical data

Most settings require an active internet connection

Nest Wifi points lack Ethernet

Most flexible mesh: TP-Link Deco X68

The TP-Link Deco X68 comes with two nodes capable of covering up to 5,500 square feet. The AX3600 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connection breaks down to 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, 1,201Mbps on the lower 5GHz band, and 1,802Mbps on the higher 5GHZ band. This allows the Deco X68 to dedicate one of its 5GHz bands to the mesh link with one left open for wireless devices. This strong mesh connection should allow you to access gigabit internet speeds as long as you have a solid connection. On the back of each node are two Ethernet ports, with one used for the incoming internet connection. One of the best things about a Deco mesh is the software. Included in the Deco app is TP-Link's HomeShield software that improves security and incorporates parental controls. You can subscribe to access a few more features, but the free set has everything most people need. You can also add nodes to your mesh from the entire Deco line. If you find you need a bit more coverage in one part of your home but don't need a ton of speed, you can add a cheaper dual-band Deco like the X20. The Deco X68 nodes are nice to look at with a simple matte white housing and a reflective black top. They're pretty small at 6.7 inches tall and 4.1 inches in diameter, so it's not too hard to place them out of sight. For a family that wants to make the most of a gigabit connection without wasting money on speed they can't use, the Deco X68 is a great choice. Pros: Fast AX3600 tri-band speeds

Compact nodes

Works with all other Deco nodes

HomeShield includes parental controls Cons: Only two Ethernet ports per node

Most flexible TP-Link Deco X68 A tri-band mesh that works with all other Deco nodes The Deco X68 has a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connection that allows for a fast mesh link and great compatibility with other Decos. $280 at Amazon

$280 at B&H

$280 at Newegg

Best cheap Wi-Fi 6 mesh: Eero 6

Eero 6 is the next logical step for the Eero platform, keeping a very similar small footprint while increasing speed and capacity with Wi-Fi 6. Compared to the standard Eero, rates are increased from AC1300 to AX1800 thanks to Wi-Fi 6. Eero 6 is a good fit for connections up to 500Mbps. Two Ethernet ports on the main router allow you to connect a single wired device if needed. This can be a network switch if you have multiple wired devices, though it somewhat ruins an Eero setup's simplicity. Mesh expansion will mainly be handled by the Eero 6 Extender featuring identical wireless capabilities to the Eero 6, but it lacks any Ethernet ports. The reduced cost compared to the router will make the Extender an excellent choice for most people. You can also buy another Eero 6 router for expansion if you need the Ethernet ports somewhere, such as a home office. All other Eeros can be used for expansion if you already have them. Eero 6 also comes with the same Eero Secure options as other Eero devices customers to easily manage their network and internet security solutions from one source. Pros: Wi-Fi 6 enables faster speeds on new devices

AX1800 speeds are plenty for most people

Compact size

Easy setup and expansion with the Eero app

Eeros work with all other Eeros Cons: Extender doesn't have any Ethernet

Advanced security requires a subscription

Best cheap Wi-Fi 6 mesh Eero 6 (3-pack) A simple Wi-Fi 6 upgrade Eero 6 is a great choice for someone that doesn't need a ton of speed but wants plenty of coverage with an easy setup process. $181 at Amazon

$181 at Best Buy

$182 at Dell

Best Wi-Fi 6 mesh upgrade: AmpliFi Alien

The AmpliFi Alien is a great mesh router even if it's a bit expensive. Even so, you get fast Wi-Fi 6 speeds with eight 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 streams delivering 4803Mbps and four more 2.4GHz streams for another 1148Mbps. There is also a third 5GHz Wi-Fi 5 band with 1733Mbps thanks to four streams which can make the most of the fastest Wi-Fi 5 devices. Four Ethernet ports around the back mean you're not giving up any functionality either. Remember that the WAN port is limited to gigabit speeds, so there's no multi-gigabit wired support here. The AmpliFi Alien has a great, thoughtful design that puts the permanent connections, WAN, and power on the bottom of the device, allowing for a clean Wi-Fi-only setup. Keep in mind that the Alien can only be expanded with other Alien routers or an Alien extender included in a two-pack. Unfortunately, there aren't any cheap mesh expansion options available, but at least your mesh speeds will remain high. This router only comes in matte black with a color display on the front, informing you about your network performance. So if you're the type of user that likes to keep on top of your network's performance at all times, Alien lets you stay informed without opening the app. Pros: Wi-Fi 6 with 16 streams

Tri-band with up to 7685Mbps total speed

Four Ethernet ports for expansion

Color display

Great software, including AmpliFi Teleport Cons: No multi-gig Ethernet

Only expandable with other Alien routers or points

Best Wi-Fi 6 mesh upgrade AmpliFi Alien Great AmpliFi design and software with Wi-Fi 6 speeds Ubiquiti brings Wi-Fi 6 to AmpliFi with the Alien featuring 16 streams for incredible speeds and a color display on the front. $380 at Best Buy

$379 at B&H

Best Wi-Fi 6E mesh: Asus ZenWiFi ET8

The Asus ZenWiFi ET8 is an upgrade to Asus' older Wi-Fi 6 ZenWiFi XT8. This model supports 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections for older devices. Wi-Fi 6E, for the most part, is the same as Wi-Fi 6 with access to additional Wi-Fi bands at 6GHz. The extra real estate at 6GHz allows for many more simultaneous 160MHz connections without overlap so speeds can stay high in a congested area. The connection breaks down to 4.8Gbps at 6GHz, 1.2Gbps at 5GHz, and 600Mbps at 2.4GHz. The 5GHz band links the nodes by default thanks to its higher power levels and superior penetration compared to 6GHz. This allows you to connect your 6GHz devices to the node at full speed with enough capacity for a gigabit connection. Asus' software is top-of-the-line, with AiProtection Pro included for advanced security. This also includes parental controls, which are configurable for each family member with simple content filters and time controls all managed in the Asus Router app. Finally, AiMesh allows you to expand your ZenWiFi mesh with nearly any Asus router. Pros: Fast and balanced AXE6600 speeds

Three LAN Ethernet ports per node

2.5Gbps WAN ports on each node

5GHz or 6GHz wireless backhaul Cons: The 5GHz band is a bit slow

Very expensive for these speeds

Best Wi-Fi 6E mesh upgrade Asus ZenWiFi ET8 Connect to 6GHz all over the house The Asus ZenWiFi ET8 focuses on speed and puts your 6GHz connection closer to you with plenty of capacity for older 5GHz devices. $530 at Amazon

$530 at B&H

$530 at Newegg

Best mesh with a modem: Netgear Orbi CBK752

When you start planning a mesh system, it can be overwhelming. In many cases, people go from a single piece of networking gear to three or four. If you're looking for a mesh system that integrates a little more cleanly into your home, the Netgear Orbi CBK752 comes with one of the fastest cable modems you can buy today, as well as some of the quickest Wi-Fi performance you can get today. With a theoretical max of 2.5Gbps, the included DOCSIS 3.1 modem will be able to keep up with the fastest speeds any cable provided has today and in the next few years. The included mesh hardware is nearly identical to the above RBK752 system. A tri-band AX4200 connection has a dedicated 2,400Mbps backhaul with a further 1,200Mbps and 600Mbps available for devices. The included satellite is also capable of the same speeds. Of course, you can save money by buying a slower Orbi modem, but the CBK752 strikes a good balance between speed and coverage. As a result, it's a top choice for gigabit cable internet customers. Like all Orbi systems, network expansion is limited, with only a few standalone satellite upgrades being compatible. So don't buy a full RBK752 or RBK753 system expecting to expand with the base router. Only satellites can be used to expand an Orbi system. Still, even large homes should have great coverage with one or two satellites. Pros: A built-in modem simplifies the networks setup

One of the fastest modems you can buy

Fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6 speeds

4 Ethernet on the router plus 2 on the satellite

Compatible with RBS750 and RBS850 satellites Cons: Very large for its power and speed

Can only be expanded with specific satellites