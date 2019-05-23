The Oculus Quest is an excellent device for VR gaming, but it's also a great headset for enjoying videos and other media. Whether it's streaming YouTube videos or watching your own videos that are stored directly on the headset, these are the best media apps for the Oculus Quest.
Watching the web: YouTube VR
YouTube has billions of views for a reason; there's an almost unlimited amount of content. That only expands on the Oculus Quest with support for 360-degree videos on the headset and access to all of YouTube's other content on top of it.
Shows and films: Netflix VR
Netflix has been in the streaming business for years. Its native app on the Oculus Quest puts a giant screen in front of your eyes and makes it feel like you're watching Netflix content in a cinema. It's a great way to watch an action flick, though your head might tire during longer viewings.
Viewing versatility: SKYBOX VR Video Player
This video player supports DLNA media streaming, can stream your PC to your Oculus Quest, and can help you view natively stored content. It supports up to 5K videos, and the PC client can even stream out the same content to multiple Oculus Quests at once.
Social streaming: Bigscreen Beta
This video streaming application allows you to watch content with your friends. With it, you can stream your PC to your Oculus Quest, whether you want to watch video content or even stream PC games for all your friends to enjoy.
Cloud and local viewing: Oculus Gallery
This is Oculus' own content-viewing application. It supports viewing videos from Facebook, Dropbox, media servers, and local storage. It also supports viewing photos, both in 2D and at 360 degrees.
Stream and play on the Quest
The Oculus Quest isn't just for gaming. There are plenty of apps to stream videos and watch movies stored locally on your Oculus Quest, from your PC, or just on another service entirely. You don't have to put your headset away if you want to watch TV since you can do it all with the headset on. If you're looking for a versatile player that can handle local files and content from a media server, you should check out SKYBOX VR Video Player.
If you want to enjoy 360-degree videos and some of the most popular content from around the web, YouTube's own YouTube VR is a great choice.
All of these media players are free, and to be able to view all of the content that you'd like, you'll probably have to download a combination of them. They aren't exceptionally large applications, so there's no harm in downloading all of them to increase your options.