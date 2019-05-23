The Oculus Quest is an excellent device for VR gaming, but it's also a great headset for enjoying videos and other media. Whether it's streaming YouTube videos or watching your own videos that are stored directly on the headset, these are the best media apps for the Oculus Quest.

Stream and play on the Quest

The Oculus Quest isn't just for gaming. There are plenty of apps to stream videos and watch movies stored locally on your Oculus Quest, from your PC, or just on another service entirely. You don't have to put your headset away if you want to watch TV since you can do it all with the headset on. If you're looking for a versatile player that can handle local files and content from a media server, you should check out SKYBOX VR Video Player.

If you want to enjoy 360-degree videos and some of the most popular content from around the web, YouTube's own YouTube VR is a great choice.

All of these media players are free, and to be able to view all of the content that you'd like, you'll probably have to download a combination of them. They aren't exceptionally large applications, so there's no harm in downloading all of them to increase your options.