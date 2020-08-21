Best LETSCOM Headphones 2020: Noise-canceling, true wireless, and more Android Central 2020

The headphone world is one that's constantly growing, and among all of the various companies/brands that exist, one of the more interesting ones is LETSCOM. LETSCOM headphones may not be as well-known as ones from Sony, Bose, and others, but the company has established itself as one of the leaders for quality audio gear at low prices. There are plenty of LETSCOM headphones to choose from, including the LETSCOM H070 as our top overall pick. Eager to see how everything compares? Let's get into it.

Kicking off our list, we have the best pair of LETSCOM headphones you can buy in 2020 — the LETSCOM H070. While we usually reserve the highest-end product in a roundup as our favorite premium pick, the H070 manage to deliver that flagship experience while retaining an incredibly low price. In regards to the audio experience that's offered, the LETSCOM H070 are equipped with 40mm drivers for powerful audio. That's backed by active noise cancelation (ANC) to help you silence the world around you, and with enough power to silence up to 35 decibels worth of noise, the H070 make for great travel companions. We're also very pleased with the protein cushions for maximum comfort, the 30-hour battery life, and clean design. The lacking color options and outdated Micro-USB charging are both bummers, but they're extremely minor complaints and don't take away from the rest of the package that's on offer. Pros: Active noise cancelation

40mm drivers for great sound

Up to 30-hour battery life

Soft protein cushions

Excellent price Cons: Only available in black

Outdated Micro-USB charging

Best Value: LETSCOM H10

If you like what you're seeing from the H070 but have a tighter budget that you need to stick to, consider picking up the LETSCOM H10. The H10 stand out as the most popular headphones that LETSCOM sells, and it's easy to see why. It all starts with the battery life, which is among the most impressive we've ever seen. The H10 last for 100 hours on a single charge, and if you use them for around three hours per day, that works out to 40 days of regular use before needing to plug them in. That level of endurance is downright mind-blowing, and the fact that LETSCOM can offer it in a package that's this affordable, lightweight, and comfortable is a remarkable feat. Battery life is easily the biggest standout feature of the H10, but everything else is also as good as you could ask for at this price. Audio is powerful with a focus on bass, there are a ton of colors to choose from, and the Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection ensures you don't have to deal with interference or choppy playback. As long as you don't mind the outdated Micro-USB charging, the H10 are an easy recommendation. Pros: Soft and comfortable ear cups

Ridiculous 100-hour battery

Bass-heavy audio

Lots of color options

Extremely affordable Cons: Charges with Micro-USB

Best Dirt Cheap Headphones: LETSCOM H080

We don't think anyone would argue that the LETSCOM H10 are expensive or overpriced, but especially given the current world that we live in, it's more important than ever before to watch your spending. With this in mind, the LETSCOM H080 are an incredibly tempting purchase. You won't find any single standout feature with the H080, but there's also nothing about the headphones that's particularly bad. They have a lightweight and comfortable design, the battery lasts for a generous 45 hours, they charge via USB-C, and you get good audio quality with an EQ button for customizing your tunes. Those are all great pros for any headphones, but they're made that much more impressive when you remember just how cheap the H080 are. It's incredibly rare that you find headphones this cheap that aren't complete garbage, but that's exactly what LETSCOM was able to achieve. Pros: Unbelievably low price

Lightweight and comfortable to wear

EQ button for customizing your sound

Battery lasts for 45 hours

USB-C charging Cons: Generic design

Black is the only color

Best Features: LETSCOM T22

True wireless earbuds have become immensely popular over the last few years, and out of everything that's out there, one of the more interesting options comes from LETSCOM with its T22 buds. They may not look all that special at first glance, but there's a lot going on. In regards to the usual earbud features, the LETSCOM T22 knock it out of the park. You get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback, but after factoring in the charging case, you're looking at a total battery life of 80 hours. There's also an IPX6 rating for water-resistance, HD stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for Qi wireless charging. This is one of the larger earbud cases we've seen, but there's a very good reason for that — it can double as a portable battery pack whenever you need it. Plug in a cable to the USB-A port on the front, and you can take advantage of the 2,600 mAh battery capacity to charge your phone, watch, or other devices. How neat is that? Pros: Total battery life of 80 hours

IPX6 water-resistance

Strong wireless connection

Wireless charging support

Doubles as a portable battery pack Cons: Outdated Micro-USB wired charging

Earbud battery could be better

Best AirPods Clone: LETSCOM T16

Apple's AirPods are the reason wireless earbuds are as popular as they are today, but there are better options out there, especially for Android users. With the LETSCOM T16, you get earbuds that look virtually identical to AirPods and have plenty of features at a vastly lower price. This design may not be for everyone, but it certainly has its perks. The one-size-fits-all form factor means they're super easy to wear, lightweight, and look pretty nice. The stark white paint job looks like it came straight from Apple, but we appreciate the minty green and pink colors that LETSCOM also offers. Rounding out the LETSCOM T16, you get 10mm drivers for surprisingly decent audio, powerful touch controls for managing your playback, and a price tag that's impossible to argue with. Pros: One-size-fits-all design

Very lightweight

Hi-Fi audio from 10mm drivers

Robust touch controls

Multiple color options Cons: Battery maxes out at 20 hours

Can't customize the fit

