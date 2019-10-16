Best Leather Cases for Pixel 4 XL Android Central 2019

The Pixel 4 XL is a big, powerful phone. It comes equipped with dual rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and Google's fancy Motion Sense gestures. It's a pretty solid package on its own, but the simplistic design certainly isn't the most eye-catching. A leather case is an excellent way to spruce things up, and these are our favorite ones we've found so far.

Leather is the Pixel 4 XL's best friend

There are a ton of cases available for the Pixel 4 XL, but when it comes to leather options, these are the best ones out there.

Out of all of the leather cases currently available, we have to give our top recommendation to the Bellroy Leather Case. While it is a little pricey, you're getting more than your money's worth. The case is built incredibly well, doesn't add too much bulk to the Pixel 4 XL, and your purchase is backed by an impressive three-year warranty.

If you'd rather have a folio case, another solid case is the ProCase Genuine Leather Case. You get two slots for storing credit cards, can prop the Pixel 4 XL up on a kickstand, and the real leather design looks and feels excellent.

