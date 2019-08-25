Wallet cases are great, but in a world of scammers and thieves, you can never be too careful with your information. That's why we like FYY's leather wallet case. It has RFID-blocking, meaning your payment data is safe and secure at all times. You can also store up to three cards, spare cash, and there are a few colors to choose from.

One of the most unique leather cases for the Note 10+ comes from Amovo. If all you want is a regular phone case, you get just that. However, you can also attach the case into the wallet cover using magnets to turn it into a wallet case in the blink of an eye. It's offered in a ton of colors and features genuine vegan leather!

For those of you that prefer wallet cases, this one from Toplive is something you can't miss. It's made out of genuine leather and comes in Black, and Wine Red finishes, both of which are stunning. There's also room for plenty of cards, including three slots on the inside and a fourth one on the front.

If you're OK with PU (aka fake) leather, this case from SALAWAT is an excellent choice. It's the cheapest case on our list, and while its faux leather may not be as premium as the real deal, it still looks shockingly good. We also like the TPU bumper that offers enhanced protection, along with precise cutouts for the phone's ports and buttons.

For those of you that can afford to spend a bit more cash, the Samsung Leather Back Protective Cover is worth a look. Made by Samsung itself, this case fits the Note 10+ perfectly, comes in a few different colors, and features real, genuine leather that looks and feels incredible. You also get a one-year warranty!

When you buy a genuine leather case, you typically need to spend a lot of money. The Ciel Basic Leather Collection is an exception to that rule. Available in two colors, this case offers a premium leather finish, raised bezels over the display, and a soft microfiber lining the keeps the Note 10 as safe as can be.

The Galaxy Note 10+ is pretty darn impressive, mostly thanks to its gorgeous AMOLED display, snappy performance, and powerful S Pen. The Note 10+ is also a pretty-looking phone, but that doesn't matter if you drop it on the sidewalk and shatter its back into a million pieces. A good case can help avoid this, and if you want to keep your Note 10+ looking as premium as possible, a leather case is the way to go. Here are a few of our favorites!

You honestly can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list, but if you're having trouble deciding which one to get, we'd recommend going for the Ciel Basic Leather Collection. This case really stands out for its sheer value, as the fact that you can get a real leather case for this cheap is quite astounding. The case looks and feels premium, offers excellent protection for the Note 10+ and should last you for years and years to come.

For people that would rather have a wallet leather case, the Toplive Genuine Leather Wallet is well, well worth it's asking price. It has a super classy design. The wealth of card slots is excellent for folks that carry a lot of plastic, and having slots for loose cash and coins is incredible.

Last but certainly not least, we urge you to give the Amovo Vegan Leather Case a proper consideration. The idea of having a regular phone case that can turn into a wallet might sound odd, but it's a level of functionality that's hard to live without once you get used to it. It is a little pricey, but if you absolutely can't make up your mind, you're getting the best of both worlds with this one.

