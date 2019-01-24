Even if you've made peace with the notch, adding another dash of sophistication and elegance to your Google Pixel 3 XL may make you forget about it altogether. Plus, the added protection of a leather case means your phone may last until Google decides to release a notchless XL model again. These are the best leather cases for the Pixel 3 XL.

A leather case is a great way to add some much-needed protection to your Pixel 3 XL, and it serves as a note of elegance and sophistication that complements your hardware nicely. For my money, the Bellroy Leather Pixel Case is the best option, because it has superb color options and a gorgeous design, but the ProCase has style all its own for a more affordable price.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.