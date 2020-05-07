Best Kitchen Products With Amazon Alexa Support Android Central 2020

The last thing you want to do while your hands are dirty with food or wet from washing dishes is to tap a button on your smart speaker. When entertaining, don't you find that so many parties congregate in the kitchen? Smart kitchen products are pretty common nowadays, but most useful, in particular, are those you can control by voice. They help simplify things when you're multitasking and make for a super-cool kitchen that will be the envy of all your friends and family. Here are some great kitchen products that you can control by voice using Amazon Alexa.

Smarten up your kitchen and free your hands with voice

There are several reasons to use voice control in the kitchen. The first is for convenience, and when it comes to the ultimate kitchen small appliance in that respect, the Instant Pot tops my list every time. Aside from the convenience benefits in terms of being able to cook food in a fraction of the time with little prep, the Instant Pot Smart WiFi model, in particular, makes it super easy to get inspiration by asking Alexa for recipes or find out where you are in the cook cycle by asking for a status update.

When you're cooking, your hands are often dirty and grimy and you don't want to transfer that to your mobile devices, light switches, and other items. For that reason, I love the idea of a smart speaker like the Sonos One that lets you control music playback, add items to your grocery list, answer calls from friends, and more without ever having to lift a finger. The Amazon Echo Show 5 makes this possible as well, with the added ability to show a recipe video on its screen so you can follow along as you cook without having to manipulate the touchscreen of a phone or tablet.

Finally, as someone who entertains a lot, I love the idea of simply saying, "Alexa, play party playlist in the kitchen" or "Alexa, turn on kitchen lights" to create the perfect atmosphere while I cook, wash dishes, or drink wine with friends. The Taloya Smart Ceiling Light is a cool way to not only control lights via voice but to also add some color to the kitchen.

When you think about it, you probably spend the most time at home in your kitchen, looking for snacks, making meals, cleaning up, and talking with the family. It makes sense to add smart products to this room, and even more sense to use ones that can keep your hands free to tend to other tasks.