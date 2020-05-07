Best Kitchen Products With Amazon Alexa Support Android Central 2020
The last thing you want to do while your hands are dirty with food or wet from washing dishes is to tap a button on your smart speaker. When entertaining, don't you find that so many parties congregate in the kitchen? Smart kitchen products are pretty common nowadays, but most useful, in particular, are those you can control by voice. They help simplify things when you're multitasking and make for a super-cool kitchen that will be the envy of all your friends and family. Here are some great kitchen products that you can control by voice using Amazon Alexa.
- Versatile multicooker: Instant Pot Smart WiFi Multicooker
- Kitchen assistant: Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display
- Pass the popcorn!: AmazonBasics Microwave
- Healthier cooking: COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer
- Plug it in: Gosund Mini WiFi Smart Plug
- Let there be light: Taloya Smart Ceiling Light
- Room-filling sound: Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker
- Ensure the perfect cook: Meater Smart Wireless Thermometer
Versatile multicooker: Instant Pot Smart WiFi MulticookerStaff pick
The best multicooker you can get is the Instant Pot, and this smart version allows you to remotely control it from a smartphone app as well as by voice using Alexa and a compatible smart speaker. Control what you're cooking, receive status alerts on your phone, and access more than a thousand pre-programmed recipes.
Kitchen assistant: Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display
It isn't a kitchen product, per se, but it's the perfect device to use in the kitchen for listening to music, watching videos while you cook, or even playing instructional video recipes. Use Alexa to control playback, including pausing or rewinding so you can keep up. You can also use it to add grocery items to your list (via voice, of course) and even call friends.
Pass the popcorn!: AmazonBasics Microwave
Pop popcorn for family movie night, reheat leftovers, defrost meat, or even cook items like potatoes, all by using your voice and presets with a compatible Amazon Echo device. The compact microwave has 10 levels and new Alexa presets are being added all the time. Plus, you can automatically order popcorn when you're running low using Amazon Dash Replenishment.
Healthier cooking: COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer
Air fryers are all the rage these days, allowing you to indulge in favorite fried foods in a much healthier way — cooked with little to no oil. This particular fryer works with Alexa for voice control so you can monitor the cooking status. When not at home, you can also use the VeSync app on your mobile device to do the same as well as schedule cooks and adjust the cooking time.
Plug it in: Gosund Mini WiFi Smart Plug
Virtually any device you plug into a smart plug like this one, whether it's a multicooker, fan, or coffee machine, becomes smart and can be controlled remotely from a smartphone app. This plug adds voice control, too. Use Alexa voice commands, no hub required, to turn the connected small appliance on and off or use the app when you're away.
Let there be light: Taloya Smart Ceiling Light
Get ample light to meet all your cooking needs with this smart light that sits flush with the ceiling and is connected via Wi-Fi so you can control it by voice. Made with a fire-resistant plastic shell, it offers 20 watts of brightness, is fully dimmable, and can emit light in different colors to match the mood or occasion.
Room-filling sound: Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker
Chances are your parties always move to the kitchen, so keep the ambiance going with room-filling sound provided by this smart speaker. It comes with Alexa voice control built-in so there's no need to connect it to an Echo device. You'll get 360-degree sound with great bass and can control streaming playlists, volume, and more just with voice commands.
Ensure the perfect cook: Meater Smart Wireless Thermometer
Take the guesswork out of cooking meat and poultry with this smart thermometer that you insert inside the food to keep track of the internal temperature. Set target times and even receive an estimate as to how long the meat or poultry needs to cook and rest to reach the desired doneness. Use the companion app to ask Alexa for updates on the cook.
Smarten up your kitchen and free your hands with voice
There are several reasons to use voice control in the kitchen. The first is for convenience, and when it comes to the ultimate kitchen small appliance in that respect, the Instant Pot tops my list every time. Aside from the convenience benefits in terms of being able to cook food in a fraction of the time with little prep, the Instant Pot Smart WiFi model, in particular, makes it super easy to get inspiration by asking Alexa for recipes or find out where you are in the cook cycle by asking for a status update.
When you're cooking, your hands are often dirty and grimy and you don't want to transfer that to your mobile devices, light switches, and other items. For that reason, I love the idea of a smart speaker like the Sonos One that lets you control music playback, add items to your grocery list, answer calls from friends, and more without ever having to lift a finger. The Amazon Echo Show 5 makes this possible as well, with the added ability to show a recipe video on its screen so you can follow along as you cook without having to manipulate the touchscreen of a phone or tablet.
Finally, as someone who entertains a lot, I love the idea of simply saying, "Alexa, play party playlist in the kitchen" or "Alexa, turn on kitchen lights" to create the perfect atmosphere while I cook, wash dishes, or drink wine with friends. The Taloya Smart Ceiling Light is a cool way to not only control lights via voice but to also add some color to the kitchen.
When you think about it, you probably spend the most time at home in your kitchen, looking for snacks, making meals, cleaning up, and talking with the family. It makes sense to add smart products to this room, and even more sense to use ones that can keep your hands free to tend to other tasks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best smart home upgrades you can buy for $50 or less
Believe it or not, you can actually get started with building out a smart home for under $50, choosing from a ton of great products that let you do everything from control lights to music via the touch of a button or vocal command.
The best Alexa-compatible smart lights
Amazon's Echo ecosystem of smart speakers is great for controlling smart bulbs from brands like LIFX and Philips Hue. The only trick is choosing the right bulb.
These are the best of the best in smart home devices compatible with Alexa
The Amazon Echo can be the nerve center of your home with this collection of the best Alexa-compatible smart home devices. Which ones are you going to add to your home?