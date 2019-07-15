We all know how much of a hassle it can be to cook in the kitchen. Fortunately, there are plenty of devices out there to make your kitchen experience a whole lot easier. Whether you're cooking, baking, broiling, or doing any other food-related activity, we've gathered gadget together that will make the experience better. Just remember that these Prime Day deals come in limited quantities, so you'll want to jump on something that catches your eye as soon as possible.
- Savory cooker: Instant Pot SSV800 Sous Vide
- Under pressure: Instant Pot DUO Plus 60
- Smart chef: ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
- Mix it up: KitchenAid KSM155BGAZ Mixer
- Tea time!: AmazonBasics Double Walled Kettle
- Going Dutch: AmazonBasics Dutch Oven
- Gettin' toasty: Tovala Gen 2 Smart Steam Oven
- Into the fryer: Cosori Air Fryer
- The perfect blend: Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
- Loafing around: Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
- Morning aid: Sboly Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
- A perfect cut: DALSTRONG Chef's Knife - Shogun Series X Gyuto
- Foolproof cooking: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
- Precise measurements: Etekcity Digital Food Scale with Removable Bowl
- Crepes!: Crepe Maker Machine Pancake Griddle
- Blend it up: Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender
- The original air fryer: Power Air Fryer XL AF-530-5.3 5.3 QT Deluxe
Use this fantastic little device to slow cook meat for several hours. It works with a 6 to an 8-quart container of water. Use the interface on top to set the temperature and timer to get the best results for your meat or vegetables. The company even gives you access to a free recipe app where you can find over 1,000 delicious dinner ideas.
Under pressure: Instant Pot DUO Plus 60
Make delicious meals in a short period using this magical pressure cooker. There are several cooking preset buttons, making it super easy for you to cook a variety of foods at the proper settings. This particular model has a 6-quart capacity, so it's perfectly suited to feeding a family of four.
Smart chef: ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
This handy sous vide machine is one of the best on the market. In addition to helping you cook meats and vegetables to tender perfection, it also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Use your smartphone to control and manage your cooking settings from just about anywhere.
Mix it up: KitchenAid KSM155BGAZ Mixer
This beautiful red mixer comes with a glass mixing bowl so you can tell how well your ingredients have mixed in by merely looking. The bowl holds 5 quarts so you can mix a decent amount of ingredients at once. This deal is sure to go fast, so jump on it as soon as you can!
Tea time!: AmazonBasics Double Walled Kettle
This electric kettle is currently 23% off its regular price. It holds up to 1.7 liters and can heat a full load in just a few seconds so you can quickly get the hot water you need. The included power cord reaches 30-inches long, making it easier to plug into any outlet in your kitchen.
Going Dutch: AmazonBasics Dutch Oven
Cook some amazing dishes in this 4.3-quart dutch oven. It has a cast iron coating and is oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. What's more, it has handles for easier transportation. It even comes in four different colors, so you can pick the look that best matches your kitchen.
Gettin' toasty: Tovala Gen 2 Smart Steam Oven
This isn't your average toaster. You can control it from your smartphone and use it to broil, steam, or bake. Use it to scan barcodes on frozen foods, and it will automatically adjust to the proper cooking settings. In addition to the toaster, you'll get a measuring cup, tray, hot pad, crumb tray, steamer cover, oven rack, and recipes.
Into the fryer: Cosori Air Fryer
Take the oiliness out of frying using this electric air fryer. It can hold 5.8 quarts of food and features 11 cooking presets to make the cooking process easier. What's more, when you've finished, remove the non-stick basket and take it to the dishwasher for easy cleaning. It's currently $40 off its usual price.
The perfect blend: Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
Whether you have a large family or simply like to create large batches of blended goodness, this is a great addition to the kitchen. The jar has a 72-ounce capacity, so you'll be able to make plenty of smoothies to go around in one go. The base houses a 1000 watt motor to help you turn ice into snow in a matter of minutes.
Loafing around: Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
Who doesn't love the smell of fresh bread wafting through their house? This bread machine has a 2-pound load capacity, making it an ideal choice for large households. Dump in your ingredients and use the simple LCD display to pick the exact settings you want. The machine will take all the work from there.
Morning aid: Sboly Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
This brewing machine is perfect for coffee lovers. It takes grounds or K cups capsules to produce a single serving of coffee at a time. Simply insert your desired filler and press the button to get it started. You'll be able to enjoy your cup in no time. Best of all, it doesn't require a lot of cleaning.
A perfect cut: DALSTRONG Chef's Knife - Shogun Series X Gyuto
This is one of the sharpest and most precise knives you can own. It's made from 66 layers of the best Japanese super steel and is vacuum heat treated for the most sharpness and best performance. The knife comes with a lifetime warranty and is unlike any other knife you've owned.
Foolproof cooking: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
The Anova is one of the best sous vide circulators around. It can connect to your phone through Bluetooth and has precise temperature control. When you cook with sous vide water baths, you get the best control of the temperature, so it's impossible to under or overcook your food.
Precise measurements: Etekcity Digital Food Scale with Removable Bowl
Sometimes you will need precise measurements in cooking, especially when baking. This scale comes with a removeable bowl so you can easily get your ingredients onto it and make sure you have the right amount. The scale has five units of measurement so all of your bases should be covered.
Crepes!: Crepe Maker Machine Pancake Griddle
Everyone loves a good crepe, but may not know how to make their own. This crepe maker machine lets you easily make your own crepes right at home, as well as pancakes and other foods. It's portable, compact, and super easy to clean, so there's no reason to not have a crepe right now!
Blend it up: Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender
Instant Pot has ventured into other kitchen accessories, including blending. The Ace lets you cook hot soups, or you can simply use it like you would a normal blender, and even make some cooled treats.
The original air fryer: Power Air Fryer XL AF-530-5.3 5.3 QT Deluxe
Before every brand hopped on the air fryer train, there was Power Air Fryer XL. This air fryer is 5.3qt in size, and is large enough to feed your average family. This one comes with a recipe book, accessory bundle, seven preset cooking programs, a digital timer with automatic shut off, and more. It's a powerful tool to have in the kitchen.
Get them while you can
Several fun kitchen gadgets are selling during Prime Day. But, like with any good deal, the best go super quick. Jump on the appliances and tools that catch your eye before they're all snatched up.
We highly recommend the new Instant Pot SSV800 Slim Sous Vide as it is much more reasonably priced than many other sous vide machines on the market. You'll be able to create super tender, delicious meals using this device. It's easy to use and lets you know how much longer your food has to cook simply by looking at the display on top.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.