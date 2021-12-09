Best Kindle Paperwhite cases 2022
If you're like me, your Kindle Paperwhite is practically attached to your hand. My library is on one of these little babies that last forever, so a little extra protection never hurt. But, of course, protection doesn't mean a lack of style or versatility. Want a thin, rugged, leather, or artistic case? There's an option available for every budget and style wish. Here are some of our favorite choices for your next best Kindle Paperwhite case.
Amazon Genuine Leather Case
If money is no object and you prefer all-natural materials, you'll want the Amazon Genuine Leather Case. The exterior is 100% genuine leather, and it's sharp as can be while also remaining light and thin. This leather case feels like an actual book has auto sleep/wake and comes with magnetic closures. It's a little pricey, but it makes a perfect gift for any refined reader who enjoys the good things in life.
Fintie Slimshell Case
Crafted from durable synthetic leather, the Fintie Slimshell adds superb coverage to your Kindle without adding weight or bulk. Your Kindle will wake when the cover opens and go to sleep when you close the lid. Magnetic clasps keep the cover closed, even when you're on the move. This thin, lightweight case comes in 27 fun colors and designs.
Huasiru Painting Case
Get lost inside the storyline of a great book and a beautifully designed library with this original Kindle Paperwhite case from Huasiru. Case materials include tough-as-nails durable synthetic leather that keeps weight light and shields against scratches. The interior is soft and gentle against the hands, and this case has a magnetic clasp to keep the cover closed. There are 19 colors and designs to choose from when you go with Huasiru, but we love the old-school look of library shelves.
Fintie Stand Case
It looks like a standard composition notebook but is a unique Kindle Paperwhite case. This Fintie case stands out from the crowd with its one-of-a-kind design. Made from synthetic leather, water and moisture are naturally repelled away from your e-reader. There's a built-in kickstand and an interior pocket, in this case for notes, IDs, or money. Handy! Not fond of the notebook look? No worries, because this case comes in 26 fun colors and styles.
Ayotu Smart Protective Cover
If you're looking for a super-thin and light case with a bit of character, the Ayotu cover is the best pick. It's lower on the price scale but still comes with some of the best features of pricier cases. You'll get auto sleep/wake, magnetic closures, and precise cutouts that give you easy access to the charging port and power button. There are 17 designs to pick from with Ayotu, and they all look great and shield your Kindle Paperwhite from harm.
KleverCase Book Style Cover
As a Kindle Paperwhite owner, chances are that you're an avid lover of books. If so, then this Book Style Cover should excite you to no end. KleverCase fashioned it to look just like a hardback storybook with beautiful illustrations inside and outside the cover. You get to choose from ten rustic and charming tomes.
Kindle Paperwhite Water-Safe Fabric Cover
Amazon makes a fabric version of its first-party cover for the Kindle Paperwhite. It has all the functionalities of the Genuine Leather Case apart from the leather make, and it's cheaper. It comes in three hues: Charcoal Black, Canary Yellow, and Marine Blue.
Boskin PU Leather Smart Cover with Auto Wake/Sleep
All the Kindle Paperwhite cases in this list are easy on the eyes but not on your wallet. However, this Boskin PU Leather Smart Cover is an absolute steal, and it brings automatic sleep/wake functionality to the table. We love the City Night option, but you can also go for any other four options.
DMLuna Kindle Paperwhite Case
This glittery masterpiece is overwhelmingly sparkly but undeniably adorable. For those who love all that is pink and shiny, the DMLuna Kindle Paperwhite Case is just perfect. If the rosy shade is too much, there's an equally shimmery black version as well.
Protect it so it can serve
Use a cover to keep your Kindle Paperwhite safe when traveling. It is the best Amazon Kindle e-reader, so you should protect the screen against damage from drops. Cases also allow for better ergonomics, leaving you feeling like you're reading an actual book. Our favorite is the Amazon Genuine Leather Case. The soft leather case looks beautiful and makes the Kindle look more regal and sophisticated.
If you're looking for a basic case that's sturdy as can be, choose the Fintie Slimshell Case. It's durable, lightweight, has magnetic closures, and sleep/wake functions happen automatically when you open or close the lid. If you're a fan of the classics and like to make a statement, you can't go wrong with the Book Style Cover from KleverCase. It looks and feels like a real book while shielding your Kindle against damage.
