Amidst the first day of Prime Day, Apple unveiled its newest batch of iPhones — including the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four look mighty impressive, and as per usual, Apple will probably sell a bunch of them.

Here's the thing, though. As great as the new iPhones may be, they just aren't for everyone. Whether you're in need of a new phone right now or just can't stomach Apple's high prices, there are plenty of reasons why you may be looking for something else. Lucky for you, Prime Day has been home to some truly excellent Android deals.

Below, you'll find a few of the deals we think are especially noteworthy if you're in the market for an iPhone 12 alternative. There's a lot on offer, so let's dive right in.

iPhone 12 alternatives for Prime Day

Right off the bat, we should mention that all of the phones on this list are running Android — not iOS. Assuming you're OK with that, here are the top deals you don't want to miss!

Will we see any smartphone deals during Black Friday?

Prime Day is almost over, so if you're looking to buy an iPhone 12 alternative but can't spend any money right now, are you out of luck? Not at all.

Black Friday is right around the corner, and while specific deals haven't been revealed quite yet, we fully expect to see a ton of discounts and sales for a variety of phones. That's been the case for past years, and thankfully, we don't envision that changing.

We can't guarantee that Black Friday discounts will be as good as the ones we have for Prime Day, though, so if you are able and willing to buy right now, we recommend making the plunge.