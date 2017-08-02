HTC may be an underdog in the smartphone world, but it's still making some of the best handsets on the market.

There are a lot of smartphones out there, and Taiwanese manufacturer HTC makes some of the best — even if it doesn't sell anywhere near as many as the market leaders. Such is life.

New phones are always coming and going, and we get that it can be a little difficult to keep up with things. So this is our continuously updated list of the HTC phones that you need to be aware of. These are the phone's we're most likely to be writing about, and the ones you're mostly likely to want to consider

HTC U11

The HTC U11 reinvents HTC's design language with a bold new glass-backed chassis in a range of shimmering colors. And it's the first smartphone to include Edge Sense, a new shortcut function that lets you squeeze the sides of the phone to jump quickly into the camera, take a photo, or launch your favorite personal assistant.

Aside from gimmicky new features, the U11 is a solid flagship phone with top-tier specs — Snapdragon 835, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage — and one of the best cameras we've seen on any phone. HTC's new Ultrapixel shooter features always-on "HDR Boost" post-processing, similar to the Google Pixel's HDR+ trickery.

Add to that HTC's clean, near-stock Sense UI, and you've got one one of 2017's sleeper hits — and at a price that's not quite as painful as many other flagships.

