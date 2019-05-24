The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the latest phone to push the boundaries for smartphone dimensions — with a price tag to match. The last thing you want is to damage your new phone, so protect your investment with a rugged case designed to absorb drop damage and keep your phone unscathed.

Get heavy duty protection for your big Note 9

Protecting a bigger phone like the Galaxy Note 9 is a tricky thing. The Note 9 is a massive phone made of glass that should be protected, but you'll also want to avoid adding too much extra bulk to an already massive phone.

Our top recommendation is the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Style, which is one of the prototypical heavy duty case styles. It's not only protective, but it's stylish as well, coming in multiple color options. Choosing a case often comes down to personal tastes, so we'll also recommendation the great Spigen Tough Armor Case which offers great protection, sleek design, and a built-in kickstand. Basically any case from Spigen will do.

