The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the latest phone to push the boundaries for smartphone dimensions — with a price tag to match. The last thing you want is to damage your new phone, so protect your investment with a rugged case designed to absorb drop damage and keep your phone unscathed.
- Ruggedly handsome: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Style
- Get yourself a holster: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Holster Case
- A clear case that protects: VRS Design Heavy Duty Clear Case
- Built-in kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor Case
- The slimmest, rugged protection: Spigen Rugged Armor Case
- For those stylish few: Caseology Parallax Series Case
Ruggedly handsome: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid StyleStaff pick
Supcase knows how to make a case that protects your Note well and looks fierce doing it! The clear-backed Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Style comes in four two-tone palettes, and they all look awesome.
Get yourself a holster: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Holster Case
Another Supcase rugged case, the Pro is designed to keep your phone well protected with a built-in screen protector for the display. An optional belt clip holster is also included, if you're interested in that look.
A clear case that protects: VRS Design Heavy Duty Clear Case
This clear case from VRS Design is a great option if you want a rugged case that lets your Note 9's design shine through. It's a two-piece case that combines a sturdy acrylic backing with a shock absorbing TPU bumper. It should also avoid the ugly yellowing that occurs with other clear options over time.
Built-in kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor Case
Spigen's Tough Armor cases are great options that offer rugged protection while maintaining a sleek look and a pocket-friendly design. This dual-layer case also includes a built-in kickstand for watching your favorite videos.
The slimmest, rugged protection: Spigen Rugged Armor Case
For those who don't want to sacrifice pocket space for protection, Spigen's Rugged Armor case is a great option. This sleek, one-piece case is rugged and sleek with carbon fiber accents that look great on all phones, but especially big phones like the Note 9.
For those stylish few: Caseology Parallax Series Case
This dual-layer case from Caseology offers rugged protection for your phone while keeping the phone's profile sleek and stylish. The geometric design on the back is both beautiful and functional by enhancing your grip.
Get heavy duty protection for your big Note 9
Protecting a bigger phone like the Galaxy Note 9 is a tricky thing. The Note 9 is a massive phone made of glass that should be protected, but you'll also want to avoid adding too much extra bulk to an already massive phone.
Our top recommendation is the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Style, which is one of the prototypical heavy duty case styles. It's not only protective, but it's stylish as well, coming in multiple color options. Choosing a case often comes down to personal tastes, so we'll also recommendation the great Spigen Tough Armor Case which offers great protection, sleek design, and a built-in kickstand. Basically any case from Spigen will do.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.