Best Heavy Duty Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Android Central 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a large device with a hefty price tag, so getting one of the best heavy-duty cases around is a great idea. In the past, these style of cases were chunky and were only designed with durability in mind. These days, you can find a case with superior toughness without adding too much bulk to your phone. Check out what we've found.

Protecing the Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may not be as expensive as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it's still not cheap. For a phone designed around productivity and getting things done, a heavy-duty case is something to consider to best protect your investment. Just because a case is highly-durable and capable of withstanding the most strenous of conditions, it doens't mean that it has to be bulky. These tough cases might even be confused for some of the best all-around Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases.

The tried and true reputation behind the Spigen Tough Armor gives the Galaxy Note 20 fantastic protection without adding much heft. The bonus of a built-in kickstand is one of those features you didn't know you needed until you have it. However, you want a case that not only brings excellent protection but also lets you show off the style of the Galaxy Note 20, the Poetic Guardian Series is definitely worth a look.