Best Heavy Duty Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a large device with a hefty price tag, so getting one of the best heavy-duty cases around is a great idea. In the past, these style of cases were chunky and were only designed with durability in mind. These days, you can find a case with superior toughness without adding too much bulk to your phone. Check out what we've found.
- Sleek protection: Spigen Tough Armor
- Durable poetry: Poetic Guardian Series
- Like a tank: OtterBox Defender Series
- Framed for protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle EXO Pro Series
- Style and durability: i-Blason Cosmo Series
- A layer of armor: Urban Armor Gear
- Built-in screen protection: Temdan Built-in Screen Protector Case
Sleek protection: Spigen Tough ArmorStaff pick
Spigen has been making some of our favorite cases for years, and the Tough Armor line is no different. The Samsung Note 20 is a large phone, and most heavy-duty cases add a lot of bulk, but this case from Spigen is both thin and durable. The dual-layer bbuild offers excellent protection for your device while still looking great. You'll keep your wireless charging and gain a built-in kickstand for easy viewing of your favorite content.
Durable poetry: Poetic Guardian Series
The two-piece design of the Poetic Guardian cases offers all-around protection for your phone and its ports. The case does this all while allowing you to see the design of your phone. While the case may look like it could shatter rather than protect your Galaxy Note 20, it is MIL STD 810G-516.6-certified to give your phone the best possible protection from drops.
Like a tank: OtterBox Defender Series
The iconic OtterBox Defender cases have gained a reputation for superb durability and their ability to stand up to almost anything. While these aren't the most svelte cases around, it will ensure your Note 20 survives. Dust and debris are kept out of your phone's ports with the case's built-in covers. For added protection, you also get a clip-in holster to keep your phone at your side.
Framed for protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle EXO Pro Series
The Galaxy Note 20 is a striking device, so having a heavy-duty case that still lets your phone's design shine through is a great idea. This case features a clear, stiff plastic back with a highly durable flexible bumper to add protection. Along with the standard bumper-style case, there's also a protective frame surrounding your device's front, raising it from surfaces offering even more protection.
Style and durability: i-Blason Cosmo Series
Give your Galaxy Note 20 protection from drops while also adding a touch of style to it at the same time. The Cosmo Series from i-Blason brings its unique fashion design to a shockproof wrap-around bumper and a raised frame to help protect the front of your device. You'll still be able to wirelessly charge your phone with the case on, and keep access to all of the ports and the S Pen.
A layer of armor: Urban Armor Gear
The unique style of the Urban Armor Gear cases isn't just for looks. It provides military-grade MIL STD 810G-516.6 protection while staying lightweight and thin. The raised rubber corners add protection for your device from drops and sliding off of surfaces. So no matter where your day takes you, this case will keep your phone safe.
Built-in screen protection: Temdan Built-in Screen Protector Case
While bringing your Galaxy Note 20 military-grade protection, a clear view of the phone's design, and coverage for the device's ports, you'll also get a built-in screen protector with this case. The front part of the two-piece design includes an additional layer for screen protection. While you'll lose support for fingerprint unlock, your phone will gain scratch protection on its screen.
Protecing the Galaxy
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may not be as expensive as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it's still not cheap. For a phone designed around productivity and getting things done, a heavy-duty case is something to consider to best protect your investment. Just because a case is highly-durable and capable of withstanding the most strenous of conditions, it doens't mean that it has to be bulky. These tough cases might even be confused for some of the best all-around Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases.
The tried and true reputation behind the Spigen Tough Armor gives the Galaxy Note 20 fantastic protection without adding much heft. The bonus of a built-in kickstand is one of those features you didn't know you needed until you have it. However, you want a case that not only brings excellent protection but also lets you show off the style of the Galaxy Note 20, the Poetic Guardian Series is definitely worth a look.
