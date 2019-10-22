Best Heavy Duty Cases for Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

The Pixel 4 is shaping up to be a great new smartphone filled with a ton of cool new features you're bound to love. But one thing that no one loves is a ruined screen on a brand new phone. We've rounded up the best heavy-duty cases for the Pixel 4, so pick the one that fits your style and budget.

Save your phone from future drops

The Pixel 4 is an impressive phone packed with features, so you'll want to keep it protected with a heavy-duty case. Of course, there are many more great cases for the smaller Pixel 4, but heavy-duty cases are better suited for anyone who lives an active lifestyle or otherwise knows that they need a rugged case.

Our top recommendation is the Ringke Fusion X which is a reliably rugged option that's also got the DNA of a clear case. That means you can keep your Pixel 4 well protected while still letting the phone's beauty shine through. Another excellent clear case comes from Catalyst, although it's quite the jump up in price.

I'll also give the nod to the Spigen Tough Armor which is a perennial favorite around these parts. It's mostly a no-frills heavy-duty design except for the pop-out kickstand on the back.

