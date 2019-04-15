The full immersion experience, where your physical world is replaced by the virtual one, has a lot to do with hearing things from all around you. Being able to hear from any direction is a big deal for you to know when to turn your head. If you can hear the real world too, it will just take away from the experience. The higher quality the headphones, the better the immersion is in the VR World. If you're looking for headphones to upgrade the PSVR experience we've found the perfect ones for you!

Killer wireless headphones are going to be a big deal with PlayStation VR because it means there won't be another cable dangling from your body while you're trying to play. You don't want to deal with that problem when furiously moving around with PlayStation Move controllers in each hand. PlayStation Gold Wireless is my top pick for a number of reasons. Not only do the headphones improve the immersion of my VR experiences, but also remain safely on my ears no matter how much I'm moving around. They were made with PlayStation gaming in mind, so you'll be able to use them in and out of your VR experiences.

Improve your PSVR experience

While you're upgrading the sound quality of your PSVR you should also look into these options to upgrade your overall experience!

ASTRO Gaming A50 Noise-Isolating Mod Kit ($40 at Amazon) If you went professional with the A50 headset above you'll need the mod kit to transform your ASTRO into a noise-canceling headset. This mod kit is black and will match with either of the headset colors you decided to buy! Avolusion 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External PS4 Hard Drive ($50 at Amazon) More memory, more games, more fun! This external hard drive is compatible with the PlayStation 4, connects via a 3.0 USB port, and has 1TB of memory. It comes with a two-year warranty, so you're covered in case there are any issues. Babyganics Alcohol-Free Sanitizing Wipes ($8 at Amazon) These disinfectant wipes do not contain any traces of bleach or alcohol. That makes this option the best when it comes to cleaning equipment that has to be used on your face.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.