The full immersion experience, where your physical world is replaced by the virtual one, has a lot to do with hearing things from all around you. Being able to hear from any direction is a big deal for you to know when to turn your head. If you can hear the real world too, it will just take away from the experience. The higher quality the headphones, the better the immersion is in the VR World. If you're looking for headphones to upgrade the PSVR experience we've found the perfect ones for you!
Our top pick
PlayStation Gold Wireless
These headphones support 7.1 surround sound, so you'll never miss a thing. They also have an internal noise-canceling microphone to make sure your friends can always clearly hear what you're saying when you play together. If you prefer a wired setup, these headphones rock a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you do have the ability to plug them in physically.
Runner up
COWIN E7 Wireless Headphones
These headphones will give you about 30 hours of battery before you need to recharge. The cushions on these headphones can twist around a full 90 degrees and feel like clouds when they're on your ears. Cowin promises the best quality by offering you noise-canceling in both the sound from your ears and the mic picking up your voice.
Compact audio
VICSOME True Wireless Earbuds
These earbuds are perfect for most VR experiences. They come with a compact storage container that also serves as a charger to help you always keep the pieces together. These earbuds also passively noise cancel to make sure you can get as immersed as possible.
Go Pro
Bionic Mantis
Designed specifically for use in VR, these headphones look more like earbuds and deliver an awesome experience. They clip right onto your headset and then rest against your ears. This means you won't get the uncomfortable feeling of an earbud jammed into your ear canal or the discomfort of headphones digging into the top of your head.
Smaller cords
Hussar Magicbuds
Hussar Magicbuds are another favorite when it comes to VR gaming. They have noise canceling abilities and about 9 hours of battery life before you'll need another charge. Since the cord wraps around the back of your neck, you'll never have to worry about it interfering with your game time. You'll also have more peace of mind knowing that, if there is an accident, they will remain safe on your neck instead of falling to the ground!
Extra bass
Sony Earbuds
These earbuds are wired, but they have a integrated microphone and smartphone playback to deliver you an amazing sound control with a crisp output. The buds seal tightly into your ears for a higher level of sound isolation with a better delivery of bass.
Budget option
iJoy Premium
Give yourself more audio control without having to break your bank. Not only do you have the comfort of over-ear cups, but you can connect them through Bluetooth. There are eight different color options for you to choose from and over four hours of battery life! The package comes complete with a six-month warranty as well.
Noise cancelling
COWIN SE7 headset
The SE7 has active noise canceling to reduce the amount of outside noise coming in through the headset for you to enjoy the sound you want to. There's a built-in microphone and device connectivity that uses Bluetooth 5.0, and you'll get around 30 hours of playtime. The headset folds into itself for easy storage and has comfortable protein ear pads.
Stylish and reliable
Meidong E8 Headphones
The Meidong headset uses Bluetooth or audio cables to connect to your device, but if you're using the Bluetooth features you can enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life with it. The active noise-canceling features of this headset work regardless of whether you're using the audio cable or the Bluetooth connectivity features. They're incredibly sleek and stylish with small remnants of color along the band or ears depending on the color you decide, and there are five colors to choose from.
Gaming headset
ASTRO Gaming A50
This headset comes with its own charging base for convenient, but stylish, storage. This ASTRO connects directly to your PlayStation 4, PC, or Mac devices with Bluetooth features and supports 7.1 surround sound. There is a precision boom mic that flips up for a convenient muting system and 15+ hours of battery life. There is a separate mod kit that features noise-canceling abilities via a cushioned earpiece and headband. (See below for details.)
Killer wireless headphones are going to be a big deal with PlayStation VR because it means there won't be another cable dangling from your body while you're trying to play. You don't want to deal with that problem when furiously moving around with PlayStation Move controllers in each hand. PlayStation Gold Wireless is my top pick for a number of reasons. Not only do the headphones improve the immersion of my VR experiences, but also remain safely on my ears no matter how much I'm moving around. They were made with PlayStation gaming in mind, so you'll be able to use them in and out of your VR experiences.
Improve your PSVR experience
While you're upgrading the sound quality of your PSVR you should also look into these options to upgrade your overall experience!
ASTRO Gaming A50 Noise-Isolating Mod Kit ($40 at Amazon)
If you went professional with the A50 headset above you'll need the mod kit to transform your ASTRO into a noise-canceling headset. This mod kit is black and will match with either of the headset colors you decided to buy!
Avolusion 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External PS4 Hard Drive ($50 at Amazon)
More memory, more games, more fun! This external hard drive is compatible with the PlayStation 4, connects via a 3.0 USB port, and has 1TB of memory. It comes with a two-year warranty, so you're covered in case there are any issues.
Babyganics Alcohol-Free Sanitizing Wipes ($8 at Amazon)
These disinfectant wipes do not contain any traces of bleach or alcohol. That makes this option the best when it comes to cleaning equipment that has to be used on your face.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.