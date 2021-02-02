Best Headphones for Oculus Quest 2 Android Central 2021

While the Oculus Quest 2 has speakers built into its straps, you'll need some of the best Oculus Quest 2 headphones to make the audio as expansive and enveloping as the VR visuals. You can't use any old headphones you bought for the original Oculus Quest: the Quest 2 has just a single audio jack on its left side, compared to the two jacks of its predecessor. Technically any headphones with a 3.5mm jack will suffice, but for the best fit you'll need some that are specifically designed for the Quest 2. Here are the best wired headphones that fit that description.

What are the best Oculus Quest 2 headphones?

The Oculus Quest 2 has built-in speakers that work well, but headphones provide another level to the experience. They're also a good way to keep audio private, as the audio bleed will definitely be noticeable to other folks in the room. Unfortunately, headphones' cables can dangle and bounce distractingly during active VR games. You may think wireless headphones are the solution, but the Quest 2 isn't equipped to handle Bluetooth properly, so using them can slow your games' performance to a crawl.

That's why you should at least consider the official Logitech headphones, which have cables built specifically to the configuration of the Quest 2, plus straps that keep the cables in place. The Logitech G333 VR gaming earphones are so light that they'll barely register, so you can keep your mind focused on the game. And while these sound great, we recommend the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset if you want the best audio and don't mind an over-ear design. It'll block out more external noise and provide better bass quality.

You have to pay a decent price for these quality headphones, and they're really built for the Quest 2 specifically. If you want to spend money on something you'll use elsewhere, you could try buying any over-ear headphones you like — or using any you currently own — then pair it with one of these Seadream 8-inch 3.5mm cords to ensure it connects to your headset without much extra cord hanging around.

The best Oculus Quest 2 headphones are important for your VR experience, but they're not the only thing you'll need. Look through our list of the best accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 to see what you're missing.