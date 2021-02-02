Best Headphones for Oculus Quest 2 Android Central 2021
While the Oculus Quest 2 has speakers built into its straps, you'll need some of the best Oculus Quest 2 headphones to make the audio as expansive and enveloping as the VR visuals. You can't use any old headphones you bought for the original Oculus Quest: the Quest 2 has just a single audio jack on its left side, compared to the two jacks of its predecessor. Technically any headphones with a 3.5mm jack will suffice, but for the best fit you'll need some that are specifically designed for the Quest 2. Here are the best wired headphones that fit that description.
- In ear for the next gen: Logitech G333 VR gaming earphones
- Over ear for the next gen: Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset
- Budget Quest 2 earbuds: Orzero Earbuds Compatible for Oculus Quest 2
- Superior sound: OneOdio Over-Ear DJ Stereo Headphones
- Stylish and affordable: JBL Lifestyle LIVE 100 In-Ear Headphones
- Convert your current headphones: Seadream 8-inch 3.5mm right angle cords
In ear for the next gen: Logitech G333 VR gaming earphonesStaff Pick
Logitech worked with Facebook to build these headphones specifically for the Oculus Quest 2. They have custom 3.5mm cables with different lengths that you velcro into place on the head strap, so nothing is left dangling that could distract from your Quest experience. It also has dedicated audio drivers for highs, mids, and bass, plus low latency to deliver an immersive gaming experience.
Over ear for the next gen: Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset
If you prefer an over the ear fit, Logitech and Facebook worked together to make sure that this headset delivers an excellent VR experience. It features a custom-length cable, a memory foam headband and earpads, and PRO-G 50mm drivers to deliver sound.
Budget Quest 2 earbuds: Orzero Earbuds Compatible for Oculus Quest 2
Like the Logitech-brand in-ear buds, these are designed with different lengths for the left and right cords to fit on your headset without any sagging — though they were originally designed for the Oculus Rift S. The obvious benefit here is the low price, coupled with four pairs of replaceable earbuds in case any go bad. It improves on the built-in speaker audio, even if it's not the highest quality sound.
Superior sound: OneOdio Over-Ear DJ Stereo Headphones
For many VR enthusiasts, it is preferable to have over-the-ear headphones to cancel out any external noise. They will also provide deeper bass than in-ear headphones. If that's how you prefer your audio, these should suit you perfectly.
Stylish and affordable: JBL Lifestyle LIVE 100 In-Ear Headphones
Notable for it's enhanced bass, this pair of headphones is perfect for VR games with a high depth of sound, such as Beat Saber. They come with a tangle-free carrying pouch, so your wires shouldn't get tangled up when you take your Quest on the go. Of course, as standard headphones, these are more likely to dangle a bit from your ears than custom Quest 2 headphones; on the other hand, you can use these more comfortably for non-VR purposes.
Convert your current headphones: Seadream 8-inch 3.5mm right angle cords
You may already have some great over-ear headphones, but you don't want the 3.5mm cord dangling and bumping against you while you play. Swap out your regular cord with one of these 8-inch replacements, which has a 90-degree angle that'll send the cord straight to your headphones with no wasted space.
What are the best Oculus Quest 2 headphones?
The Oculus Quest 2 has built-in speakers that work well, but headphones provide another level to the experience. They're also a good way to keep audio private, as the audio bleed will definitely be noticeable to other folks in the room. Unfortunately, headphones' cables can dangle and bounce distractingly during active VR games. You may think wireless headphones are the solution, but the Quest 2 isn't equipped to handle Bluetooth properly, so using them can slow your games' performance to a crawl.
That's why you should at least consider the official Logitech headphones, which have cables built specifically to the configuration of the Quest 2, plus straps that keep the cables in place. The Logitech G333 VR gaming earphones are so light that they'll barely register, so you can keep your mind focused on the game. And while these sound great, we recommend the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset if you want the best audio and don't mind an over-ear design. It'll block out more external noise and provide better bass quality.
You have to pay a decent price for these quality headphones, and they're really built for the Quest 2 specifically. If you want to spend money on something you'll use elsewhere, you could try buying any over-ear headphones you like — or using any you currently own — then pair it with one of these Seadream 8-inch 3.5mm cords to ensure it connects to your headset without much extra cord hanging around.
The best Oculus Quest 2 headphones are important for your VR experience, but they're not the only thing you'll need. Look through our list of the best accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 to see what you're missing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep out the dust and debris with the best lens cleaner for the Quest
Without clean lenses, your VR experience will be sub-par. Here are our recommendations for the best lens cleaners to keep your Oculus Quest clean and clear.
Keep the Oculus Quest or Quest 2 charged with one of these battery packs
One difficulty of mobile VR is keeping the device charged if you have particularly long sessions. Here are some recommendations to keep your Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest going.
No need for controllers with these awesome Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest can now track your hands as well as controllers, but what are you supposed to do with that? We've got the answers you're looking for.