Best Headphones for Best Buy Curbside Pickup Android Central 2020

Buying new gadgets amidst the COVID-19 outbreak can be a challenge. With Amazon shipments back-ordered and multiple stores temporarily closed, your shopping options are much more limited than usual. Thankfully, with Best Buy's curbside pickup service, you can place orders online and have them brought out to your car. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, here are the best ones you can get right now at Best Buy.

Keep the music flowing thanks to Best Buy

Times are pretty stressful right now, but thanks to the curbside pickup program offered at Best Buy, you can retain some normalcy in your life by being able to easily purchase and pick up a variety of tech gadgets — headphones included.

Overall, we think the Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best headphones you can get using this service. They sound incredible, Sony's noice cancellation is extremely powerful, and the 30-hour battery life means you can use them endlessly without having to worry about charging up.

For people that want headphones with noise-canceling but can stomach the cost of the WH-1000XM3, the JBL LIVE 650BTNC have your back. You'll get roughly the same experience, all for considerably less money.

Lastly, should you prefer earbuds over headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ won't let you down. The Buds+ sound great, are water-resistant, comfy to wear, and have fantastic battery life for such a petite size. As far as true wireless earbuds go, these are some of the best.

