Best Google Pixel 5 Accessories Android Central 2020

The Google Pixel 5 is one of the best Android phones. It's a stylish phone that can stand on its own, especially with that supremely suave Sorta Sage color and best-in-class photography. Because of these reasons, it deserves only the best accessories to keep it pristine and powered. From wireless chargers that beat Google's own, to cases and headphones, we've gathered the best Pixel 5 accessories your phone deserves.

Your Pixel 5 deserves the best accessories

There are a great many things your Pixel needs and quite frankly deserves if you're going to use it to the fullest, but first and foremost forever is buy it one of the best Pixel 5 cases you can. I'm partial to the Caseology Parallax for its bold color options — including a stunning Aqua Green to complement the Sorta Sage Pixel 5 — and the added grip. Of course, if you're anything like me, you're also going to need a PopSocket, too, and even with the texturing on the back of the Parallax, a PopSocket still sticks to it easily.

After guarding the outside, you need to power the inside, since after all, a dead phone is just a paperweight. There are a handful of great wireless chargers that we know work with the Pixel 5, but the Belkin BoostCharge 15W Wireless Charging Stand is a cross-platform, more affordable, and more powerful version of the Pixel Stand, so it's the wireless charger you should give your money to. It even works with Power Delivery, meaning that you don't have to dig out an older Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 wall plug.