Best Google Pixel 4a Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
The display on the Pixel 4a is the biggest upgrade from its predecessor. The bezels at the top and bottom are so much smaller that we can have a bigger screen in a smaller profile, but this also means that even a tiny crack at the top or bottom could impact the screen's usable portion. We've done the research the round up the best Google Pixel 4a screen protectors you can buy!
- Easy to apply: Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-Pack)
- Best of the best: OtterBox Amplify Glass
- Smudge resistant: WRJ Anti-Fingerprint Tempered Glass (3-Pack)
- Frame installation: OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack)
- Keep germs down: InvisibleShield Glass+
- Want a film?: Supershieldz Clear Shield (6-Pack)
Easy to apply: Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-Pack)Staff pick
Supershieldz has my confidence because not only is its book-style application process easy enough for my mother to do by herself, but it has also stood up to rocks, ladders, and drops without damaging the screen underneath.
Best of the best: OtterBox Amplify Glass
OtterBox knows how to make a durable case. They worked with Corning — makers of Gorilla Glass — to produce a durable, high-quality screen protector in the Amplify, which offers higher scratch resistance and excellent case compatibility.
Smudge resistant: WRJ Anti-Fingerprint Tempered Glass (3-Pack)
If you're exceedingly hard on your phone — or if you're just a klutz — you might want to invest in a multi-pack so that you have spares when the first or second protector here cracks, keeping your Pixel 4a safe.
Frame installation: OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack)
This multi-pack comes with a frame that you slide over your Pixel 4a so that you have less chance of misaligning the glass. That's extra important here, considering the cutout for the hole-punch camera.
Keep germs down: InvisibleShield Glass+
InvisibleShield doesn't just bring scratch and shatter protection to your phone. The Glass+ also has an anti-microbial coating. Still, as a reminder, that coating is not strong enough to completely kill COVID or other disease-causing germs on your phone.
Want a film?: Supershieldz Clear Shield (6-Pack)
Glass screen protectors offer more robust coverage, but some folks don't like how they can interfere with responsiveness. If you're one of them, these flexible film protectors offer scratch protection without the bulk.
What are the best Pixel 4a screen protectors?
Screen protectors come in two flavors: we have the thicker, sturdier tempered glass screen protectors, and we have thinner, flexible, and more adaptable film protectors. For phones with curved screens, film screen protectors offer a more fitting grip. Still, for a phone with a flat-screen like the Pixel 4a, we don't have to worry about such things, so unless you just have a personal grudge against tempered glass, I'd recommend grabbing the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack. The style Supershieldz uses for applying its glass screen protectors is easy to follow, and its films have stood the test of time.
There aren't too many name-brand screen protectors out for the Pixel 4a yet, but give it time. There should be more options before too long. And if you need to protect the back and sides of the phone, we've rounded up the best Google Pixel 4a cases, too!
