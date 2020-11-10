Best Google Pixel 4a Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

The display on the Pixel 4a is the biggest upgrade from its predecessor. The bezels at the top and bottom are so much smaller that we can have a bigger screen in a smaller profile, but this also means that even a tiny crack at the top or bottom could impact the screen's usable portion. We've done the research the round up the best Google Pixel 4a screen protectors you can buy!

What are the best Pixel 4a screen protectors?

Screen protectors come in two flavors: we have the thicker, sturdier tempered glass screen protectors, and we have thinner, flexible, and more adaptable film protectors. For phones with curved screens, film screen protectors offer a more fitting grip. Still, for a phone with a flat-screen like the Pixel 4a, we don't have to worry about such things, so unless you just have a personal grudge against tempered glass, I'd recommend grabbing the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack. The style Supershieldz uses for applying its glass screen protectors is easy to follow, and its films have stood the test of time.

There aren't too many name-brand screen protectors out for the Pixel 4a yet, but give it time. There should be more options before too long. And if you need to protect the back and sides of the phone, we've rounded up the best Google Pixel 4a cases, too!