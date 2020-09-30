Best Google Pixel 4a 5G Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
Now that Google has officially revealed its latest phones, you're likely going to be looking for the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors to go along with the best 4a 5G cases. While this phone is supplanted firmly in the mid-range market, that doesn't exactly mean you're willing to part with more dough in the event that something happens to the display. We've rounded up the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors you can get to protect the display along with a few to protect the rear camera module.
- All the glass: QITAYO Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+2 pack)
- Get some extras: LK Tempered Glass (4-pack)
- Rounded edges: Supershieldz Google Pixel 4a (5G) Tempered Glass (3-pack)
- Your eyes only: FHZXHY Privacy Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Just the camera: UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector (2-pack)
- No bubbles: OMOTON Bubble Free Tempered Glass (3-pack)
All the glass: QITAYO Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+2 pack)Staff Pick
QITAYO not only provides three tempered glass screen protectors for the display, but there are two more designed specifically for the camera module on the back. Both the front and rear protectors have cutouts with the front sporting the selfie camera cutout, and the rear featuring a cutout for the flash. QITAYO also offers a lifetime warranty, so if something goes wrong during the installation process, you can reach out and get a replacement.
Get some extras: LK Tempered Glass (4-pack)
Installing screen protectors can be a daunting task for some, but LK tries to make it easy thanks to the included alignment frame. Along with sporting a cutout for the selfie camera, LK's tempered glass screen protectors are also case friendly, so you won't have to worry about interference.
Rounded edges: Supershieldz Google Pixel 4a (5G) Tempered Glass (3-pack)
Supershieldz has been in the screen protector game for years now, and the company makes some of the best protectors you can get. This three-pack promises to protect your Pixel 4a 5G from scratches, along with being able to avoid any bubbles during installation. The hydrophobic and oleophobic coating will also help protect your screen from looking gross.
Your eyes only: FHZXHY Privacy Screen Protector (2-pack)
It's all fine and dandy if you want to show off your phone, but you don't want prying eyes trying to get a peak at what you're doing. FHZXHY offers a two-pack of privacy screen protectors that are also made from tempered glass so you can keep your information and screen protected.
Just the camera: UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector (2-pack)
The Pixel 4a 5G has more than just a glass display. There's always a chance of the camera module glass getting cracked. Thanks to the UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector, you won't have to worry about taking that chance, as this two-pack keeps your camera protected from any drops. And there's no need to fret about lens flare from the flash as there is a cutout so that you can keep taking those great pictures.
No bubbles: OMOTON Bubble Free Tempered Glass (3-pack)
When you're looking for the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors, you'll likely want a purchjase that features an installation kit, along with more than just one. The OMOTON Bubble Free Tempered Glass screen protector hits all those marks. There's an alignment frame include, to go along with the three screen protectors in the box.
Protect the glass with the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors
Some folks don't want to deal with trying to mix and match accessories, and the same is true when finding the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors. That's why our favorite pick is the QITAYO Screen and Camera protector for the 4a 5G. This kit comes with three tempered glass screen protectors for the primary display, along with two more for the rear camera module. The protectors sport an olephobic layer which prevents water oil and dust from causing issues while using your new phone, and the company even offers a lifetime warranty on its products.
For those who would rather have additional screen protectors, and don't care too much about protecting the camera, then we would recommend the LK Tempered Glass kit. There are four total screen protectors in the box, which should last you for quite awhile. Installation of these protectors will be easier than ever with the included alignment frame, so you can get the screen protector placed perfectly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shatter-free with these screen protectors
With the Note 20 Ultra, you're getting one of the best displays currently available on a smartphone. Want to make sure it stays that way? Get a screen protector!
The best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Want to protect the screen on your shiny Note 9? These are some great screen protector options worth considering to help prevent a cracked screen or shattered glass.
Here are the best screen protectors for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Have you decided to invest in the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet? If so, you'll want to protect its 11-inch screen with a high-quality screen protector, and we've rounded up some great ones.