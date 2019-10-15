Best Pixel 4 XL Cases Android Central 2019

With that fun new Soli sensor, a 90Hz screen, and the latest and greatest goodies from Google, the Pixel 4 XL is a tall drink of awesome that I can't wait to get in my hands. However, after enjoying that smooth glass back for about 10 minutes, the Pixel 4 XL will be going in a case and staying in a case so that it doesn't get ruined when my butterfingers inevitably lose their grip in the sweaty Florida humidity. Here are the best cases to grab before your Pixel 4 XL shows up.

Protect and showcase: Ringke Fusion-X

Staff pick

I love the Fusion-X because it showcases the phone's natural beauty while still giving robust corner and drop protection. The black and camo black options should really pop against the orange Pixel 4 XL.

$13 at Amazon

Crystal clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal

Spigen's clear case is slim, shiny, and perfectly accents the Pixel 4 XL's curves while adding some much-needed grip to this glassy Google beauty. The flexible TPU construction makes it a breeze to get on and off.

$10 at Amazon

Classic heavy duty: Tudia Merge Series

Tudia's hybrid case grips your Pixel 4 XL snugly with a TPU sleeve and adds sturdiness with a colorful polycarbonate shell. There are four colors here, but the best of them are the bright blue and warm Rose Gold.

$11 at Amazon

Forget its there: Totallee Thin

Totallee's cases are perfect for the people who hate cases. They're ridiculously thin, feel great while adding grip, and come in a couple of styles to let you get the feel you prefer: understated black, frosted white, or a squishy clear.

$29 at Totallee

Mesmerizing mosaic: Caseology Parallax

Caseology's hybrid case eschews the solid, boring back for the unique cubist pattern that adds some depth and style to your Pixel 4 XL. I'm eager to see the fall festival vibe the Burgundy/Rose Gold gives off with the Orange version.

$14 at Amazon

New take on an old favorite: Cose Jack Carbon Fiber

Carbon fiber cases have been popular for as long as Android phones have existed, but rather than consigning the carbon fiber to accents at the top and bottom, Cose Jack puts it all over the back instead.

$7 at Amazon

Let's kick it: Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen's heavy duty case packs a kickstand into its tortoise-like shell, while the thicker TPU sleeve can help absorb more force from drops to avoid shattering your screen.

$14 at Amazon

Slot in the style: Abitku Leather CS

Folio cases can carry a lot, but they're also huge. This leather/fabric case instead sports a slim card slot you can use for an ID or cash, comes in three colors, and looks quite swanky.

$12 at Amazon

Clear protection: ESR Air Armor

ESR's sturdier clear case sports air cushioned corners to help keep your Pixel 4 XL safe from drops while still showing off that Google style in full glory without being quite as angular as the Ringke Fusion-X.

$14 at Amazon

Defend your Android

The Pixel 4 XL has a lot of great options available right off the bat, but the one I trust the most with my new Google flagship is the Ringke Fusion-X, which allows me to show off the distinct Google design while also adding some extra edge and style with the colored bumpers. Space Blue will look great with the black and white versions, and the Black and Camo Black will look great with any color Pixel 4 XL.

If you prefer not to bulk up your brand-new and already-large phone, the Totallee Thin and its three variants offer scatch protection and grip without adding any bulk at all. The TPU clear case is easier to get on and off, but the Frosted White hard case adds some sophistication to the Pixel 4 XL that is just divine.

