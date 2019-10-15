Best Pixel 4 XL Cases Android Central 2019
With that fun new Soli sensor, a 90Hz screen, and the latest and greatest goodies from Google, the Pixel 4 XL is a tall drink of awesome that I can't wait to get in my hands. However, after enjoying that smooth glass back for about 10 minutes, the Pixel 4 XL will be going in a case and staying in a case so that it doesn't get ruined when my butterfingers inevitably lose their grip in the sweaty Florida humidity. Here are the best cases to grab before your Pixel 4 XL shows up.
- Protect and showcase: Ringke Fusion-X
- Crystal clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Classic heavy duty: Tudia Merge Series
- Forget its there: Totallee Thin
- Mesmerizing mosaic: Caseology Parallax
- New take on an old favorite: Cose Jack Carbon Fiber
- Let's kick it: Spigen Tough Armor
- Slot in the style: Abitku Leather CS
- Clear protection: ESR Air Armor
Protect and showcase: Ringke Fusion-XStaff pick
I love the Fusion-X because it showcases the phone's natural beauty while still giving robust corner and drop protection. The black and camo black options should really pop against the orange Pixel 4 XL.
Crystal clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal
Spigen's clear case is slim, shiny, and perfectly accents the Pixel 4 XL's curves while adding some much-needed grip to this glassy Google beauty. The flexible TPU construction makes it a breeze to get on and off.
Classic heavy duty: Tudia Merge Series
Tudia's hybrid case grips your Pixel 4 XL snugly with a TPU sleeve and adds sturdiness with a colorful polycarbonate shell. There are four colors here, but the best of them are the bright blue and warm Rose Gold.
Forget its there: Totallee Thin
Totallee's cases are perfect for the people who hate cases. They're ridiculously thin, feel great while adding grip, and come in a couple of styles to let you get the feel you prefer: understated black, frosted white, or a squishy clear.
Mesmerizing mosaic: Caseology Parallax
Caseology's hybrid case eschews the solid, boring back for the unique cubist pattern that adds some depth and style to your Pixel 4 XL. I'm eager to see the fall festival vibe the Burgundy/Rose Gold gives off with the Orange version.
New take on an old favorite: Cose Jack Carbon Fiber
Carbon fiber cases have been popular for as long as Android phones have existed, but rather than consigning the carbon fiber to accents at the top and bottom, Cose Jack puts it all over the back instead.
Let's kick it: Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen's heavy duty case packs a kickstand into its tortoise-like shell, while the thicker TPU sleeve can help absorb more force from drops to avoid shattering your screen.
Slot in the style: Abitku Leather CS
Folio cases can carry a lot, but they're also huge. This leather/fabric case instead sports a slim card slot you can use for an ID or cash, comes in three colors, and looks quite swanky.
Clear protection: ESR Air Armor
ESR's sturdier clear case sports air cushioned corners to help keep your Pixel 4 XL safe from drops while still showing off that Google style in full glory without being quite as angular as the Ringke Fusion-X.
Defend your Android
The Pixel 4 XL has a lot of great options available right off the bat, but the one I trust the most with my new Google flagship is the Ringke Fusion-X, which allows me to show off the distinct Google design while also adding some extra edge and style with the colored bumpers. Space Blue will look great with the black and white versions, and the Black and Camo Black will look great with any color Pixel 4 XL.
If you prefer not to bulk up your brand-new and already-large phone, the Totallee Thin and its three variants offer scatch protection and grip without adding any bulk at all. The TPU clear case is easier to get on and off, but the Frosted White hard case adds some sophistication to the Pixel 4 XL that is just divine.
