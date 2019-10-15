Best Pixel 4 XL Cases Android Central 2019

With that fun new Soli sensor, a 90Hz screen, and the latest and greatest goodies from Google, the Pixel 4 XL is a tall drink of awesome that I can't wait to get in my hands. However, after enjoying that smooth glass back for about 10 minutes, the Pixel 4 XL will be going in a case and staying in a case so that it doesn't get ruined when my butterfingers inevitably lose their grip in the sweaty Florida humidity. Here are the best cases to grab before your Pixel 4 XL shows up.

Defend your Android

The Pixel 4 XL has a lot of great options available right off the bat, but the one I trust the most with my new Google flagship is the Ringke Fusion-X, which allows me to show off the distinct Google design while also adding some extra edge and style with the colored bumpers. Space Blue will look great with the black and white versions, and the Black and Camo Black will look great with any color Pixel 4 XL.

If you prefer not to bulk up your brand-new and already-large phone, the Totallee Thin and its three variants offer scatch protection and grip without adding any bulk at all. The TPU clear case is easier to get on and off, but the Frosted White hard case adds some sophistication to the Pixel 4 XL that is just divine.

