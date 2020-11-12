Best Garmin Forerunner 745 Bands Android Central 2020

Elite runners and triathletes know that Garmin makes some of the best sports watches, but sometimes they want to customize them with the best Garmin Forerunner 745 bands available. We've worn the watch and done our research to dig up what we think are some of the best-looking and most affordable options to change up the look of your Garmin Forerunner 745. I've got my eye on one of the woven nylon bands, but I'm curious to know which one you will get!

Best bands for the Garmin Forerunner 745

The Garmin Forerunner 745 isn't only one of the best Garmin sports watches, we'd argue that it's one of the best smartwatches available for Android users. The silicone band that comes with the watch is very soft and comfortable, but there are definitely occasions when you might want to swap it out for a different color or style.

I recommend trying out a woven nylon band like this attractive one from DuiGong. It has a traditional buckle closure and is available in several colors, including my personal favorite, Midnight Blue. If you're looking to maximize the bang for your buck, consider a multi-pack option like this one with six different bands in a variety of colors. Finally, even though they're more expensive, you can't go wrong with a first-party replacement band by Garmin. You just may not be able to afford as many!

Whatever your style or material preferences are, the chances are that you'll have no trouble finding some good band backups for your Garmin Forerunner 745. Just make sure that they conform to Garmin's Quickfit standard and are sized 22mm like the ones on this list, and you should be golden!