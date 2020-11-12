Best Garmin Forerunner 745 Bands Android Central 2020
Elite runners and triathletes know that Garmin makes some of the best sports watches, but sometimes they want to customize them with the best Garmin Forerunner 745 bands available. We've worn the watch and done our research to dig up what we think are some of the best-looking and most affordable options to change up the look of your Garmin Forerunner 745. I've got my eye on one of the woven nylon bands, but I'm curious to know which one you will get!
- Woven wonder: DuiGong Woven Nylon Strap
- Perforated perfection: YOUkei Sport Strap
- Thrice as nice: Smilego 3 Pack Silicone Bands
- Soft tone sextuplets: BabyValley Silicone Bands
- Classic comfort: XHNee Silicone Band
- Ready to rumble: ANCOOL Silicone Band
- OG — Original Garmin:
- Battle grade: YOOSIDE Nylon Band
Woven wonder: DuiGong Woven Nylon StrapStaff Pick
I'm a sucker for a good nylon watch band; they're always comfortable and come in some lovely colors and patterns. They can even help you dress up your sporty watch and turn it into something you'd be proud to wear for a night out. Be sure to check out the pink, orange, or blue versions of this band to see some interesting patterns and details.
Perforated perfection: YOUkei Sport Strap
For as comfortable as Garmin's included band is on the Forerunner 745, it could stand to be even more breathable. That's where a band like this one comes in. More holes equal more ventilation, which means your wrist will stay cooler and dryer as you stay active. Plus, you have more than six color options to choose from; we think the green and red ones look eye-catching!
Thrice as nice: Smilego 3 Pack Silicone Bands
When purchasing replacement bands, it's always good to have more options. That's what you get with this 3-pack. Depending on your color preferences, you can choose a package that includes backup bands in black/gray/white or red wine/rose pink/cream, and each set comes with a tool to help you quickly swap between the bands.
Soft tone sextuplets: BabyValley Silicone Bands
This collection is twice as nice as the previous one because it includes six replacement bands. The colors range from soothing pastel greens and pinks to more traditional black, gray, and white tones. Now whatever your mood, you're sure to have a band to match it — one for every day of the week, if you include the one that came with your watch!
Classic comfort: XHNee Silicone Band
If you want to play it safe with a replacement band that will look good, last a long time, and feels supremely comfortable, then these silicone bands are a great option. They come in 10 colors and are as flexible as the original band that came with your Forerunner 745.
Ready to rumble: ANCOOL Silicone Band
These bands were originally made to go with Garmin's Fenix series of expensive and rugged smartwatches. Still, thanks to Garmin's Quickfit technology and size compatibility with the Forerunner 745, they're a great fit for your watch. They have a rough and rugged feel and come in 15 bright and vibrant colors.
OG — Original Garmin:
Whenever you're looking for replacement bands, the first-party manufacturer is always a good bet. Garmin's own replacement bands are very comfortable and reliable and are available in dozens of colors. The only drawback to going Garmin is that you'll have to pay more than you would for any third-party band.
Battle grade: YOOSIDE Nylon Band
This is a different take on the woven nylon band that was our top pick. This version is a bit tougher than the previous one and looks like it would be suitable for a weekend hike or a special forces incursion.
Best bands for the Garmin Forerunner 745
The Garmin Forerunner 745 isn't only one of the best Garmin sports watches, we'd argue that it's one of the best smartwatches available for Android users. The silicone band that comes with the watch is very soft and comfortable, but there are definitely occasions when you might want to swap it out for a different color or style.
I recommend trying out a woven nylon band like this attractive one from DuiGong. It has a traditional buckle closure and is available in several colors, including my personal favorite, Midnight Blue. If you're looking to maximize the bang for your buck, consider a multi-pack option like this one with six different bands in a variety of colors. Finally, even though they're more expensive, you can't go wrong with a first-party replacement band by Garmin. You just may not be able to afford as many!
Whatever your style or material preferences are, the chances are that you'll have no trouble finding some good band backups for your Garmin Forerunner 745. Just make sure that they conform to Garmin's Quickfit standard and are sized 22mm like the ones on this list, and you should be golden!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best of both worlds with a hybrid smartwatch
Hybrid smartwatches combine the best of traditional timepieces with helpful smart features. These are some of our favorites!
The best Accessories for mounting your Amazon Echo Dot
The Amazon Echo Dot is a small and powerful smart speaker, but sometimes it doesn't fit where you want it to. Take it to new heights by mounting your Dot to a wall or ceiling with one of these mounting accessories!
Need to upgrade your entertainment stand to fit the PS5?
The new generation PlayStation is kind of a chonky boy. Your current entertainment stand may not have the space for it, but here are some great options if you need to upgrade.