Best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases 2022
By Marc Lagace , Ara Wagoner , Christine Persaud published
Samsung's 2018 flagship is still hanging on as many people continue to use it, and Galaxy S9 cases can offer a fun new look and feel for your phone while helping you avoid breaking it for as long as possible. There are a ton of the best Galaxy S9 cases, and at much lower prices than when the phones launched. Find the one that fits your protection needs and personal style. And don't forget to pick up a screen protector for the Galaxy S9, too!
Spigen Rugged Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy S9 Case (2018)
Spigen's Rugged Armor is made out of flexible TPU that helps to absorb impacts. There are little pockets of air in the corners to provide added protection.
Official OEM Samsung Galaxy S9 Alcantara Cover
Made of Alcantara, you get a stylish and grippy case that won't add much bulk to the phone. This is a great price for a premium Samsung case!
OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case for Samsung Galaxy S9
A pocket-friendly case that still delivers the rugged protection you've come to expect, the Otterbox is a great option if you want something heavy-duty.
Speck Presidio Samsung Galaxy S9 Case
The Presidio has a nice design with smart features where it counts, like double protection in the corners and a slim profile compatible with wireless charging.
Spigen Rugged Crystal
The Liquid Crystal is slim and pocket-friendly. It's made of flexible TPU and offers rugged protection while still letting you show off your phone's design.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series
The Unicorn Beetle case has a rugged design with ridges to help with grip, a built-in screen protector, and an optional belt-clip holster.
Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Samsung Galaxy S9 Case
Reinforced corners along with a raised lip around the screen ensure this case protects your device without adding too much bulk.
RhinoShield CrashGuard
This is a well-designed bumper that's rugged and shock absorbing. It's quick and easy to install and lets you fully show off the design of your phone.
Maxboost mSnap Perfect Fit
The mSnap case has a good little lip around the front, so you can put the GS9 face-down on a table and a soft-touch coating that gives it enough grip.
BodyGuardz Ace Fly
BodyGuardz offers a clear case built using the same impact gel used in padding and helmet technology for athletes.
Find the case that's right for you
While we've given you a ton of the best Galaxy S9 cases to choose from, if I had to pick one, I would have to recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor case. This case delivers solid protection in a slim form factor that preserves the sleekness of the Galaxy S9's design.
However, Samsung's Alcantara cases are affordable luxury products worth considering. While Alcantara may be better known for Microsoft devices these days, it does make for a heck of a good feel in hand so long as you aren't prone to using your phone with dirty or greasy hands.
If you're really set on getting an ultra-thin case, and none of the options on this list fit the bill, check our round-up of super-thin cases for the Galaxy S9.
Ara Wagoner was a staff writer at Android Central. She themes phones and pokes YouTube Music with a stick. When she's not writing about cases, Chromebooks, or customization, she's wandering around Walt Disney World. If you see her without headphones, RUN. You can follow her on Twitter at @arawagco.
