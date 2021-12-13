Best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases 2022

Samsung's 2018 flagship is still hanging on as many people continue to use it, and Galaxy S9 cases can offer a fun new look and feel for your phone while helping you avoid breaking it for as long as possible. There are a ton of the best Galaxy S9 cases, and at much lower prices than when the phones launched. Find the one that fits your protection needs and personal style. And don't forget to pick up a screen protector for the Galaxy S9, too!

Find the case that's right for you

While we've given you a ton of the best Galaxy S9 cases to choose from, if I had to pick one, I would have to recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor case. This case delivers solid protection in a slim form factor that preserves the sleekness of the Galaxy S9's design.

However, Samsung's Alcantara cases are affordable luxury products worth considering. While Alcantara may be better known for Microsoft devices these days, it does make for a heck of a good feel in hand so long as you aren't prone to using your phone with dirty or greasy hands.

If you're really set on getting an ultra-thin case, and none of the options on this list fit the bill, check our round-up of super-thin cases for the Galaxy S9.