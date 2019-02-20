Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S10e doesn't have that fancy new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but that means that screen protectors aren't a special brand of confusing. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the S10e adds a different challenge — and to be sure, there are far fewer cases around for the S10e right now than the larger models — but that doesn't mean we don't have some top-notch cases to protect the S10e's hole-punch screen.

Clear as crystal

Spigen Liquid Crystal

The Liquid Crystal line is my favorite clear case around — well, except for the sparkly Liquid Crystal Glitter variant — because it's thin, grippy, and doesn't get in the way. Perfect port cutouts and easy application make a good case great.

$12 at Amazon

Shine like a diamond

Ringke Fusion

Little brother to the Fusion X, the Fusion features clear, hard-shell backs, buff bumpers in Smoke Black, Aqua Blue, or plain Clear that aren't quite as butch as the Fusion X, but also look and feel more refined in the hand.

$12 at eBay

Redesigned favorite

Spigen Neo Hybrid

I love the Neo Hybrid Series, and it got redesigned for the S10 series with a new rear texture. That's right, friends, the Herringbone texture is gone, and I'm still not sure how I feel about that, but this case is still drop dead awesome in five colors!

$16 at Amazon

Go bold or go home

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style

This hybrid case combines a bold TPU bumper with a hard plastic back to let the Galaxy glimmer to shine through while keeping scratches and smudges at bay. This case is available in black, too, but the two-tone purple version is just darling, isn't it?

$19 at Supcase

Battle-ready

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Built-in screen protectors don't play nice with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, but the S10e doesn't have one, so Supcase could build one into the Unicorn Beetle Pro case, along with a kickstand and some port covers to keep out the grime!

$28 at Supcase

Thin as glass

Totallee Ultra Thin

Totallee's case is the biggest name in ultra-thin cases right now, and it comes in three styles: an opaque matte white, matte black, and a glossy TPU clear case. No matter which one you pick, you'll "totallee" be happy with this minimal case.

$29 at Totallee

Thin and soft

Spigen Silicone Fit

This is a new series for Spigen, a thin, grippy little case that's designed to hug your Samsung Galaxy S10e's every curve and give you protection from bumps, nicks, and dings without adding unneccesary bulk to your phone.

$13 at Amazon

Colorful as a candy bar

anccer Ultra Thin Fit

This thin case may not give you super-duty protection against drops, but the candy-shell coating it gives your S10E will give it scratch protection while keeping your ports free and unobstructed. There are two finish styles and five colors to choose from.

$12 at Amazon

Hard as stone

Ringke Onyx

Ringke's entry-level TPU case is understated and dependable, giving you some drop and scratch protection without drawing unwanted attention on your shiny, breakable new phone. Available in Black right now, I'm hopeful more color options will appear soon.

$10 at eBay

Patterned protection

Caseology Parallax

Caseology's been a company we've trusted with our phones for years, and the Parallax's unique cubist texture on the back is grippy, mesmerizing, and shock-absorbing, all in one. The hybrid construction allows for rugged protection in a stylishly slim size.

$17 at Caseology

Beauty to withstand the Beast

Spigen Tough Armor

This hybrid case comes with a classic look and a built-in kickstand. The Tough Armor Series has been my go-to rugged case for years, offering rugged protection without a terribly rugged look. Yes, it's a little thicker, but it wears the look well.

$18 at Amazon

Premium look, low price

HNHYGETE Soft Slim

This case looks like a card-slot wallet case on first glance, but sorry, it's just a dapper-looking TPU case. It has some nice angled edges to the back as well as a leatherish texture, complete with faux stitching around the back edge.

$8 at Amazon

Again, I'm sure we'll be seeing more quality S10e cases coming soon — and we'll be updating this guide to add them as we see them — but in the meantime there are still some pretty great cases to pick from. Whether you rock the hybrid cases like the redesigned Spigen Neo Hybrid or the Supcase Unicorn Hybrid Beetle Pro or thinner cases like the anccer Ultra Thin Fit or the Totallee case, there's something for everyone. And if you're feeling glitzy and pretty, be like me and grab a Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter case!

