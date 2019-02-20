Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S10e doesn't have that fancy new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but that means that screen protectors aren't a special brand of confusing. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the S10e adds a different challenge — and to be sure, there are far fewer cases around for the S10e right now than the larger models — but that doesn't mean we don't have some top-notch cases to protect the S10e's hole-punch screen.

Again, I'm sure we'll be seeing more quality S10e cases coming soon — and we'll be updating this guide to add them as we see them — but in the meantime there are still some pretty great cases to pick from. Whether you rock the hybrid cases like the redesigned Spigen Neo Hybrid or the Supcase Unicorn Hybrid Beetle Pro or thinner cases like the anccer Ultra Thin Fit or the Totallee case, there's something for everyone. And if you're feeling glitzy and pretty, be like me and grab a Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter case!

