Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S10e doesn't have that fancy new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but that means that screen protectors aren't a special brand of confusing. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the S10e adds a different challenge — and to be sure, there are far fewer cases around for the S10e right now than the larger models — but that doesn't mean we don't have some top-notch cases to protect the S10e's hole-punch screen.
Clear as crystal
Spigen Liquid Crystal
The Liquid Crystal line is my favorite clear case around — well, except for the sparkly Liquid Crystal Glitter variant — because it's thin, grippy, and doesn't get in the way. Perfect port cutouts and easy application make a good case great.
Shine like a diamond
Ringke Fusion
Little brother to the Fusion X, the Fusion features clear, hard-shell backs, buff bumpers in Smoke Black, Aqua Blue, or plain Clear that aren't quite as butch as the Fusion X, but also look and feel more refined in the hand.
Redesigned favorite
Spigen Neo Hybrid
I love the Neo Hybrid Series, and it got redesigned for the S10 series with a new rear texture. That's right, friends, the Herringbone texture is gone, and I'm still not sure how I feel about that, but this case is still drop dead awesome in five colors!
Go bold or go home
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style
This hybrid case combines a bold TPU bumper with a hard plastic back to let the Galaxy glimmer to shine through while keeping scratches and smudges at bay. This case is available in black, too, but the two-tone purple version is just darling, isn't it?
Battle-ready
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
Built-in screen protectors don't play nice with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, but the S10e doesn't have one, so Supcase could build one into the Unicorn Beetle Pro case, along with a kickstand and some port covers to keep out the grime!
Thin as glass
Totallee Ultra Thin
Totallee's case is the biggest name in ultra-thin cases right now, and it comes in three styles: an opaque matte white, matte black, and a glossy TPU clear case. No matter which one you pick, you'll "totallee" be happy with this minimal case.
Thin and soft
Spigen Silicone Fit
This is a new series for Spigen, a thin, grippy little case that's designed to hug your Samsung Galaxy S10e's every curve and give you protection from bumps, nicks, and dings without adding unneccesary bulk to your phone.
Colorful as a candy bar
anccer Ultra Thin Fit
This thin case may not give you super-duty protection against drops, but the candy-shell coating it gives your S10E will give it scratch protection while keeping your ports free and unobstructed. There are two finish styles and five colors to choose from.
Hard as stone
Ringke Onyx
Ringke's entry-level TPU case is understated and dependable, giving you some drop and scratch protection without drawing unwanted attention on your shiny, breakable new phone. Available in Black right now, I'm hopeful more color options will appear soon.
Patterned protection
Caseology Parallax
Caseology's been a company we've trusted with our phones for years, and the Parallax's unique cubist texture on the back is grippy, mesmerizing, and shock-absorbing, all in one. The hybrid construction allows for rugged protection in a stylishly slim size.
Beauty to withstand the Beast
Spigen Tough Armor
This hybrid case comes with a classic look and a built-in kickstand. The Tough Armor Series has been my go-to rugged case for years, offering rugged protection without a terribly rugged look. Yes, it's a little thicker, but it wears the look well.
Premium look, low price
HNHYGETE Soft Slim
This case looks like a card-slot wallet case on first glance, but sorry, it's just a dapper-looking TPU case. It has some nice angled edges to the back as well as a leatherish texture, complete with faux stitching around the back edge.
Again, I'm sure we'll be seeing more quality S10e cases coming soon — and we'll be updating this guide to add them as we see them — but in the meantime there are still some pretty great cases to pick from. Whether you rock the hybrid cases like the redesigned Spigen Neo Hybrid or the Supcase Unicorn Hybrid Beetle Pro or thinner cases like the anccer Ultra Thin Fit or the Totallee case, there's something for everyone. And if you're feeling glitzy and pretty, be like me and grab a Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter case!
