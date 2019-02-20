The Galaxy S10 has got a great, big, beautiful screen with some new tricks inside — like that fancy ultrasonic fingerprint sensor — but those tricks make buying a screen protector all the more important and all the more difficult. See, that in-screen fingerprint sensor can't tolerate any air bubbles or gaps between the screen and the screen protector, so right now your best bets are either going to be plastic film protectors or screen protectors that have been certified by Samsung, which the Whitestone Dome Glass has been.

Note: Plastic or "film" screen protectors should work just fine with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, but when it comes to tempered glass, only Whitestone's Dome Glass is certified to work with it. All other tempered glass screen protectors are a gamble for now.

We'll keep updating this guide as more screen protectors come in and more companies get their protectors to play nice with that in-display fingerprint sensor, but for now, you can trust the expensive but UV-cured Whitestone Dome Glass screen protectors, or you can grab yourself some simple scratch protection like the Pulen Anti-Scratch PET Film

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.