The Galaxy Note 9 already has fantastic battery life, but sometimes things happen. Maybe you're going on a weekend camping trip without power, or maybe you just forgot to charge your phone overnight and have to rush out to work. Whatever the reason, a battery case is always handy to have. It adds significant thickness to the already huge Note 9, but that's better for some than having a dead phone in your pocket.

If you need to extend the battery life on your Galaxy Note 9, the ZeroLemon Slim Power is probably your best bet. If you don't mind questionable aftermarket support, however, Moonmini's case is identical for a few bucks cheaper, and the i-BLADES Smartcase is an interesting option in its own right. Mophie's Juice Pack is the best-looking of the bunch and supports wireless charging, but its high price and low battery capacity make it a hard sell.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.