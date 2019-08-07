Best Galaxy Note 10+ Screen Protectors Android Central 2019

For the first time, Samsung is releasing a Plus-sized version of its larger Galaxy Note phones, which means an even larger screen option for those interested in the latest in the Note series. That also means more display real estate to protect from scuffs and scratches. Don't let your display get damaged by your daily use; keep your Note 10+ protected with a screen protector!

Keep that Note 10+ looking fresh

Don't risk scuffing up your brand new Galaxy Note 10+ by forgoing a screen protector. All it takes is one little scratch and suddenly its all you'll see when you use your phone. It's super distracting and more than a little depressing when it inevitibly happens, but there's a simple fix: use a screen protector as soon as your pull your phone out of the box.

You can't go wrong with Whitestone Dome's excellent tempered glass screen protector. It may be expensive, but it's worth it to ensure a clean install and long-term protection.

Our top pick at launch is the Donwell Tempered Glass two-pack. Tempered glass offers the best protection available and this kit comes with special adhesion glue and a UV light for curing the screen protector to the Note 10+ display.

For those interested in film screen protectors, I would recommend the Ferilinso PET Film Screen Protector (3-pack) because three is better than one and they are designed to be compatible with cases. And the Note 10+ is an expensive phone that absolutely deserves to be protected in a case along with a quality screen protector.

Since the Note 10+ is such a new phone and isn't available quite yet, we'll update this list with more screen protectors as we find them.

