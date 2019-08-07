Best Galaxy Note 10+ Screen Protectors Android Central 2019
For the first time, Samsung is releasing a Plus-sized version of its larger Galaxy Note phones, which means an even larger screen option for those interested in the latest in the Note series. That also means more display real estate to protect from scuffs and scratches. Don't let your display get damaged by your daily use; keep your Note 10+ protected with a screen protector!
- Trusted tempered glass: Whitestone Dome Glass (2-pack)
- Cured with UV light: Donwell Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Film protector multipack: IVSO TPU Film Screen Protector (3-pack)
- Designed to work with cases: Ferilinso PET Film Screen Protector (3-pack)
- This one comes with a free case: Dahkoiz Slim Fit Bumper Case w/ Film Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Trusted brand: Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Trusted tempered glass: Whitestone Dome Glass (2-pack)Best protection
The Whitestone Dome Glass is a premium option for protecting the display of your Note 10+. This two-pack kit includes a phone holder that ensures a perfect installation and acts as a guide for the UV light that cures the screen protector to the display. These screen protectors offer full coverage for the whole curved display and won't pop loose over time.
Cured with UV light: Donwell Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack)Editor's pick
The more premium tempered glass screen protectors use UV lights to cure adhesion gel to the display, and that's just what you get with this two-pack from Donwell. The curved edges of the display will not interfere with a case and it's always nice to have a back up in case something goes awry on your first attempt.
Film protector multipack: IVSO TPU Film Screen Protector (3-pack)
As great as tempered glass is for protection, I've found film screen protectors to be the better choice for larger phones because they're easier to install and position perfectly, and will still defend against daily wear and tear. This three-pack of film screen protectors will serve you well and offers the best overall value on the market so far.
Designed to work with cases: Ferilinso PET Film Screen Protector (3-pack)
A screen protector can only protect so much, and with a phone that starts at well over $1,000 you're going to want all the protection you can get. These film screen protectors from Ferilinso are your best bet for PET film and are designed to be fully compatible with most cases.
This one comes with a free case: Dahkoiz Slim Fit Bumper Case w/ Film Screen Protector (2-pack)
What do you do when you see a case that comes with two free screen protectors and find that it's still cheaper than other packs that just include screen protectors? You buy that bundle. Having a case and screen protector on hand when your phone first arrives is the best way to ensure your phone never takes unsightly damage and this combo will serve that purpose for under $10.
Trusted brand: Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Olixar has its tempered glass screen protector up for pre-order on its website. It offers a shatterproof tempered glass slab with curved edges and an oleophobic coating to protect against fingerprint smudges. It's standard, but if you've trusted Olixar in the past that might be enough to justify spending a bit more for accessories.
Keep that Note 10+ looking fresh
Don't risk scuffing up your brand new Galaxy Note 10+ by forgoing a screen protector. All it takes is one little scratch and suddenly its all you'll see when you use your phone. It's super distracting and more than a little depressing when it inevitibly happens, but there's a simple fix: use a screen protector as soon as your pull your phone out of the box.
You can't go wrong with Whitestone Dome's excellent tempered glass screen protector. It may be expensive, but it's worth it to ensure a clean install and long-term protection.
Our top pick at launch is the Donwell Tempered Glass two-pack. Tempered glass offers the best protection available and this kit comes with special adhesion glue and a UV light for curing the screen protector to the Note 10+ display.
For those interested in film screen protectors, I would recommend the Ferilinso PET Film Screen Protector (3-pack) because three is better than one and they are designed to be compatible with cases. And the Note 10+ is an expensive phone that absolutely deserves to be protected in a case along with a quality screen protector.
Since the Note 10+ is such a new phone and isn't available quite yet, we'll update this list with more screen protectors as we find them.
