For those of you that want to stretch your dollars as far as possible, Dahkoiz has you covered. For an impressively low price, you're getting a rugged and slim TPU case that's available in black and blue colors. In addition to the case, you also get a free plastic screen protector. What's not to like?

The ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series is one of the most durable Note 10 cases you'll find. Available in a few different colors, this case offers 360-degree full body protection, exceeds military-grade drop tests, and has a front cover with a built-in screen protector. Even better, there's a kickstand on the back!

While the Galaxy Note 10 is already water-resistant on its own, we still recommend getting a waterproof case if you plan on spending a lot of time with it in or around the water. Along with the IP68 rating, Justcool's case also has military-grade drop protection and comes with a 12-month warranty.

This case from Red2Fire is a little expensive, but you're getting a lot for your money. The hybrid design combines a clear back with a rugged TPU bumper that adds grip and serious durability against even the worst of drops. Even more exciting is the top frame that includes a built-in screen protector!

On the other hand, if you're OK adding some bulk in return for incredible durability, we'd recommend getting the Sucnakp Heavy Duty Case. It offers protection against drops, shock, bumps, and anything else you can think of. We also like the pattern on the back for its style and grip.

If you know you need a case but aren't ready to hide the Note 10's incredible design, another great option is the Anccer Clear Case. Measuring in at just 0.33mm thick, this super-thin case fits the Note 10 like a glove, has a completely clear design, and comes with a money-back guarantee.

Should you be after a leather wallet case for the Note 10, you can't do better than the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case. Made out of genuine European full grain cowhide nubuck, this premium leather case is bound to get the attention of anyone that sees it. It can hold up to three credit cards and comes in six colors.

Ringke consistently makes great cases for just about every phone that comes out, and for the Note 10, its Fusion X stands out as something special. The clear case + rugged bumper hybrid is as great as ever, allowing the Note 10's design to shine through while simultaneously getting great protection.

In the market for a Note 10 case that does the basics of keeping your phone safe, look great, and come at a low price? MAIKEZI nails all of those points on the head. This simple TPU case has a raised lip to protect the Note 10's screen, it feels great in the hand, and offers precise button covers.

The Galaxy Note 10 is here, and it's a gorgeous sight to behold. Samsung's latest entry in the Note series is a lot more manageable than past Notes, offering a large, bezel-less display in a form factor that's easy to hold. As striking as it is it may be, however, the large screen, glass back, and thin metal frame mean it likely won't hold up that well in the event of a fall. Want to ensure the Note 10 stays looking good for years to come? Here are a few cases we recommend checking out.

Among all of the cases here, we have to give our top recommendation to the MAIKEZI Soft TPU Case. It may not be the most visually striking case on the market, but it offers great protection, isn't too bulky, and costs less than ten bucks. If you want to keep things simple, it's the case to get.

Another great choice is the Anccer Clear Case. It sacrifices some durability in place of an ultra-thin design, and thanks to the clear nature of the case, you can keep the Note 10 safe from daily wear and tear while showing off its sleek design to the whole world.

Samsung phones typically have a lot of case options, so if you're not seeing anything here that catches your fancy, don't stress out. The Note 10 just came out, and as time goes on, more and more cases will be released. As they are, we'll be sure to get them added to this list .

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.